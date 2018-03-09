PC member and his wife arrested over assault on private bus driver

2018-03-09 19:28:46

Southern Provincial Councillor M.K Kasun and his wife Tharaka Perera were arrested by the Police for assaulting a private bus driver when he had allegedly blocked the way of the vehicle of the PC member at the Koswatta Junction in Battaramulla today, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said.

The bus driver of a 177 Kaduwela-Kollupitiya bus had been admitted to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.

M.K Kasun and his wife had got annoyed with the bus driver who had been continuously signalling by tooting his horn at them indicating that their parked luxury vehicle was blocking his way.

Ms. Tharaka Perera was seen brandishing a pistol and assaulting the bus driver with her legs.

The Police arrested the couple on the spot with a 9mm pistol and five live bullets in their possession.

It was reported that the apprehended M.K Kasun was the son of former SPC member M.K Ranjith (Chandi Malli) who was shot dead in Colombo.

Police will conduct further investigations under the instructions of Nugegoda SP Prasad Ranasinghe. Meanwhile the suspects were to be produced at the Kaduwela Magistrate's Court tomorrow. (Sheain Fernandopulle)