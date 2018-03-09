PC member and his wife arrested over assault on private bus driver

Southern Provincial Councillor M.K Kasun and his wife Tharaka Perera were arrested by the Police for assaulting a private bus driver when he had allegedly blocked the way of the vehicle of the PC member at the Koswatta Junction in Battaramulla today, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said.
The bus driver of a 177 Kaduwela-Kollupitiya bus had been admitted to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.
M.K Kasun and his wife had got annoyed with the bus driver who had been continuously signalling by tooting his horn at them indicating that their parked luxury vehicle was blocking his way.
Ms. Tharaka Perera was seen brandishing a pistol and assaulting the bus driver with her legs.
The Police arrested the couple on the spot with a 9mm pistol and five live bullets in their possession.
It was reported that the apprehended M.K Kasun was the son of former SPC member M.K Ranjith (Chandi Malli) who was shot dead in Colombo.
Police will conduct further investigations under the instructions of Nugegoda SP Prasad Ranasinghe. Meanwhile the suspects were to be produced at the Kaduwela Magistrate's Court tomorrow. (Sheain Fernandopulle)
BUSHEL Friday, 9 March 2018 20:16
If admited to hospital PC member has to be remanded by police . No report as such.
Reply : 0 11
RK Friday, 9 March 2018 20:19
how to use wepan in member wife.........? if normal person use it.......... court not gave the bail.....
Reply : 0 7
Sunimalee Friday, 9 March 2018 20:20
Even the finest of pacifists would appreciate this noble act of beating up the driver of private bus.
Reply : 6 4
Billa Friday, 9 March 2018 20:25
i wonder why still people having the arrogant attitude in the island?
Reply : 0 8
Azam Friday, 9 March 2018 20:25
Good move
Reply : 3 1
Nimal Friday, 9 March 2018 20:37
The women demand equality with men,hence the magistrate should punish the wife equally to her husband.
Reply : 0 11
Dee Friday, 9 March 2018 21:14
These south guys are like animals.
Reply : 0 13
Premalal Friday, 9 March 2018 21:15
When violence is perpetrated by politicians, the police acts as the reporting agency.
Reply : 0 5
cedric Friday, 9 March 2018 21:34
These are the examples set by our top officials so what can we expect from the future generate.
Reply : 0 1
Banda Friday, 9 March 2018 21:36
I just cannot understand why the public at large vote wayward 'thugs' to represent them.
Reply : 0 4
Common Sense Friday, 9 March 2018 21:38
Irrespective of party politics, I don't endorse this highhanded action of this politico. He can't take law in to his hand. At the same time, what would have been the position of innocent people like us, had we requested this bus driver to take his bus to a side? To my first hand experience, I would like to note that I had been harassed so many times especially by private bus drivers by blocking my right of the way along the Galle Road while loading their buses with passengers at bus halts or over taking another bus by changing the lane. Police should take legal action against both parties.
Reply : 0 5
Naive citizen Friday, 9 March 2018 21:54
Mulleriya hospital? Why has he gone insane.?
Reply : 2 0
raj Friday, 9 March 2018 22:12
We missed the bus by not appointing SF.........
Reply : 1 4
