Ex-president Rajapaksa visits Kandy

Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa visited Kandy today and met the Anunayake Theras of the Malwathu and Asgiriya Chapters, the Muslim Moulavis and Hindu Priests at Lohan Ratwatte's residence in Mahiyawa and discussed ways and means of restoring peace in Kandy.
The Anunayake of Malwatte Chapter, the Ven Niyangoda Sri Vijithasiri Thera and Anunayake of the Asgiriya Chapter, the Ven Venderuwe Upali Thera said all communities should live in peace and desist from acting in a manner that promotes violence or provoke other religious groups.
Mr. Rajapaksa said the Mahanayake Theras, Muslim Moulavis and Hindu Priests should meet together and discuss how these contentious issues should be resolved and the area returns to normal.
He said the Sinhala community and the Muslim community should act with restraint and work together to avoid creating unnecessary issues that end up in clashes among the various ethnic groups. (J A L Jayasinghe)
Hapuarachi Friday, 9 March 2018 18:19
Meeting at the Suspect's house, what a joke
Reply : 47 86
Cisco Friday, 9 March 2018 20:46
If you know the suspect why do not arrest? We need yahapalanaya at it´s best. We know what happen to suspect and how came to supicious for cases like this in 1983.
Reply : 1 13
Nishan Friday, 9 March 2018 18:33
Why meet at ratwatte residence???
Reply : 23 68
raj Friday, 9 March 2018 18:34
pinch the baby and rock the cradle
Reply : 21 66
Riyad Cader Friday, 9 March 2018 18:34
Hah hah haa pot calling kettle black
Reply : 23 54
Don Friday, 9 March 2018 18:53
oh for fs.
Reply : 12 35
Bigmama Friday, 9 March 2018 19:44
The grate saviour of the country . Whole nation waiting you come back, except traitors, pro LTTE elements, minority racists and green blood UNPs
Reply : 56 30
Cimukthi Friday, 9 March 2018 19:46
Go away Mr
Reply : 27 41
Wise Donkey Friday, 9 March 2018 20:33
Yet another man missing in this group! Where is Champika?
Reply : 2 16
K.B. Cheena Friday, 9 March 2018 20:35
I think he lost the game
Reply : 7 14
max Friday, 9 March 2018 21:28
That is called leadership! That is a quality of a people's president!
Reply : 24 16
Bandara Friday, 9 March 2018 21:38
after igniting the fire now he is trying to showcase himself as savior. He is the worst and most opportunistic and power hungry politician in last two decades.
Reply : 5 11
karthik Friday, 9 March 2018 22:45
This is a time for statsmen of this country to visit and not the politicians.
Reply : 0 4
Mhf Friday, 9 March 2018 22:54
Unconvincing. Somehow he seems pretty satisfied with the clash.
Reply : 2 2
