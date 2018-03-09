Ex-president Rajapaksa visits Kandy

2018-03-09 18:15:47

Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa visited Kandy today and met the Anunayake Theras of the Malwathu and Asgiriya Chapters, the Muslim Moulavis and Hindu Priests at Lohan Ratwatte's residence in Mahiyawa and discussed ways and means of restoring peace in Kandy.

The Anunayake of Malwatte Chapter, the Ven Niyangoda Sri Vijithasiri Thera and Anunayake of the Asgiriya Chapter, the Ven Venderuwe Upali Thera said all communities should live in peace and desist from acting in a manner that promotes violence or provoke other religious groups.

Mr. Rajapaksa said the Mahanayake Theras, Muslim Moulavis and Hindu Priests should meet together and discuss how these contentious issues should be resolved and the area returns to normal.

He said the Sinhala community and the Muslim community should act with restraint and work together to avoid creating unnecessary issues that end up in clashes among the various ethnic groups. (J A L Jayasinghe)