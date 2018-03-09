UN political officer pleased with reconciliation process

Jeffrey Feltman, UN Under-Secretary General for Political Affairs, has said he was pleased with the action taken by Sri Lanka in terms of the reconciliation process, the Defence Ministry said.
Mr. Feltmen, who arrived in Sri Lanka on Thursday (8), has expressed these views upon meeting Defence Secretary Kapila Waidyaratne at the Defence Ministry today.
In a statement, the Defence Ministry said matters relating to the national reconciliation process, including land release, was taken up for discussion during the meeting.
“Mr. Feltman was briefed on the progress of the reconciliation process and its current status. The UN Under-Secretary General was pleased with the actions taken by us in this regard,” it said.
UN Political Affairs Department’s Director (Asia and Pacific) Mari Yamashita, Reconciliation and Development Advisor (UN Sri Lanka) Gita Sabharwal and Secretary to UN Under-Secretary General Mary Sack accompanied Mr. Feltman.
Senior officers of the Ministry and tri-forces were also present at the discussion.
Konde B Cheena Friday, 9 March 2018 18:18
Really Must be very pleased with current situation ,
Reply : 1 8
rohan Friday, 9 March 2018 19:40
Oh sure that is what the secretary at the Ministry said!
Reply : 1 8
Kumara Friday, 9 March 2018 19:44
There is no reference in this report that the UN under Secretary General as having met opposition Leader nor the representatives of the victims of the war. So, how come he is satisfied?
Reply : 1 7
shifan Friday, 9 March 2018 21:51
I thought 3 more weeks for April fool's day...
Reply : 0 2
