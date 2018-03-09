Subscribe

Kandy schools to reopen on Monday

2018-03-09 16:15:10
1
1192

All schools in the Kandy Administrative District which remained closed this week owing to violent incidents reported in several areas, would be reopened on Monday, Education Ministry sources said.

  Comments - 1

  • ANTON Friday, 9 March 2018 16:58

    NOT ONLY THE KOTHTHU ROTI HAD "PITI GULI" , MAJORITY OF OUR PEOPLE HAVE THOSE INSIDE THEIR HEADS.

    Reply : 1       3

