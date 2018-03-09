Gampaha Hospital staff strike over elevator death

2018-03-09 14:34:33

The staff, including the doctors of the Gampaha General Hospital, had launched a strike following the death of 33-year-old man, who was killed in a mishap involving the elevator at the hospital yesterday.

Dr Lakmal Ruparatne said there had been technical failures very often at the hospital, to which no repairs had been done.

The Police said the incident took place when the elevator was stuck mid-way.

When it was opened manually and the rescuers were attempting to take passengers out, the victim had reportedly jumped out of the elevator from five feet above ground level and knocked his head on the floor.

Dr Ruparatne said although they had informed authorities to take action over the dilapidated condition of the elevators, they had not paid attention.

“We urge the administrators to look into the issues and deploy personnel to repair the elevator and the generator,” Dr Ruparatne added. (Thilakaratna Disanayake)