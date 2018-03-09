Gampaha Hospital staff strike over elevator death

The staff, including the doctors of the Gampaha General Hospital, had launched a strike following the death of 33-year-old man, who was killed in a mishap involving the elevator at the hospital yesterday.
Dr Lakmal Ruparatne said there had been technical failures very often at the hospital, to which no repairs had been done.
The Police said the incident took place when the elevator was stuck mid-way.
When it was opened manually and the rescuers were attempting to take passengers out, the victim had reportedly jumped out of the elevator from five feet above ground level and knocked his head on the floor.
Dr Ruparatne said although they had informed authorities to take action over the dilapidated condition of the elevators, they had not paid attention.
“We urge the administrators to look into the issues and deploy personnel to repair the elevator and the generator,” Dr Ruparatne added. (Thilakaratna Disanayake)
Asoka Friday, 9 March 2018 16:52
Why waiting until some thing happen...? If the relevant authorities had worked hard on the matter the elevator could have fixed before an accident. What is happening is responsible people are just keep passing the ball. Protests and strikes are becoming part of our lives.This is a country where doctors strike asking good schools for their children. This country needs a complete upside down change....
Reply : 3 20
suresh Friday, 9 March 2018 16:57
MP cars are top of the list
Reply : 0 14
nanda Friday, 9 March 2018 17:21
The minister of health who is now upside down to be straighten.
Reply : 2 5
arun Friday, 9 March 2018 17:38
At least now, repair it and fix a sensor system incase power failure elevator should travel to a floor and remained opened until power system restore.Similar system should be compulsary introduced to all the elevators fixed on appartments and complex buildings in Sri Lanka.
Reply : 0 11
Common Sense Friday, 9 March 2018 21:57
This Hospital Director is giving lame excuses and talking nonsense to get away from his responsibility. Had this particular elevator been in dilapidated condition and not suitable for a reliable usage, he would have stopped operating it and issued a directive to use the stair case until such time it is repaired or replaced. Now to cover-up this man-made disaster, he is fabricating all these stories.
Reply : 2 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.