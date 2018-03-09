UK says it supports SL’s determination to end violence

The UK Government yesterday said it supports the Sri Lankan Government’s determination to end inter-communal violence in the country swiftly.
In its statement to the 37th UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva, the UK said Sri Lanka should end violence using measures that are proportionate and respect human rights.
“We urge the Sri Lankan Government to hold the perpetrators to account,” it said while sharing concerns about inter-communal violence.
Commenting on Thailand at the session, the UK said the Southeast Asian country should deliver credible, inclusive elections in line with international standards as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, it said the UK was increasingly concerned by worsening restrictions on freedom of expression in Vietnam and proposed steps to limit freedom of expression in the Philippines.
Sumangali Friday, 9 March 2018 13:39
If we hold the perpetrators to account we have to begin with your great grandfathers who committed heinous crimes against the natives of this land.
Reply : 14 30
Jayaratne Friday, 9 March 2018 14:37
I've seen the footage of how these mobs were behaving. Don't confuse that with patriotism. Given the opportunity, these criminal elements will murder, loot and rape innocent sinhalese as well. Let's not let them take over the society.
Reply : 3 23
Modaya Friday, 9 March 2018 16:46
Check the number of people living in the UK and still lining up to get a visa...what a joke..
Reply : 3 8
Fiona Deeb Friday, 9 March 2018 21:43
Yes because that thinking really helps what is happening now! When people like you stop hating, Sri Lanka might have a chance!
Reply : 0 2
Chandi malli Friday, 9 March 2018 13:41
First, bring Adele balasingham to justice.
Reply : 11 24
ANTON Friday, 9 March 2018 14:46
I THINK THEY ARE MORE INTERESTED IN SOLVING " PITI GULI " PROBLEMS THAN MISSILE PROBLEMS.
Reply : 5 13
Nishantha Withanage Friday, 9 March 2018 16:36
Thanks, we knew that we had this freedom. No need to rub it in.
Reply : 2 3
yahiya Friday, 9 March 2018 17:08
The only country religious leader act as goon.
Reply : 1 3
