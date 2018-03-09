UK says it supports SL’s determination to end violence

2018-03-09 13:26:05

The UK Government yesterday said it supports the Sri Lankan Government’s determination to end inter-communal violence in the country swiftly.

In its statement to the 37th UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva, the UK said Sri Lanka should end violence using measures that are proportionate and respect human rights.

“We urge the Sri Lankan Government to hold the perpetrators to account,” it said while sharing concerns about inter-communal violence.

Commenting on Thailand at the session, the UK said the Southeast Asian country should deliver credible, inclusive elections in line with international standards as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, it said the UK was increasingly concerned by worsening restrictions on freedom of expression in Vietnam and proposed steps to limit freedom of expression in the Philippines.