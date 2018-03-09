Revision bail applications of Aloysius, Palisena rejected

The revision bail applications filed by Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Owner Arjun Aloysius and its CEO Kasun Palisena in Colombo High Court, were rejected today.
High Court Judge Sampath Wijeratne dismissed the applications which were filed by the two suspects after their bail applications were rejected by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court previously. (Farook Thajudeen)
Luck Friday, 9 March 2018 13:27
King of robber Aruna Mahendran was to appear YESTERDAY, 8th of MARCH before CID. Everyone has forgotten about it due to Kandy violence. RW is the luckiest person in this world.
Reply : 9 15
Dihan Friday, 9 March 2018 16:25
Yes ...... what happed to Arjun Mahendren ??? Where is the red notice for him ???
Reply : 0 4
