Revision bail applications of Aloysius, Palisena rejected

2018-03-09 12:12:23

The revision bail applications filed by Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Owner Arjun Aloysius and its CEO Kasun Palisena in Colombo High Court, were rejected today.

High Court Judge Sampath Wijeratne dismissed the applications which were filed by the two suspects after their bail applications were rejected by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court previously. (Farook Thajudeen)