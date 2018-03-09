Trump accepts offer to meet Kim Jong Un

2018-03-09 10:42:32

US President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, setting the scene for a historic, unprecedented encounter, the CNN said today.

The meeting, which would be the first between a sitting US President and a North Korean leader, will happen by May, according to South Korea's national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, who delivered the invitation to Trump after a visit by his delegation to Pyongyang earlier this week.

The South Korean delegation, which landed in Washington, D.C. for a debriefing Thursday on the North-South talks, was careful to praise Trump's influence over the developments. Chung said the US President's "leadership" and his administration's pressure on the North Korean regime had "brought us to this juncture."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Trump "greatly appreciates the nice words" of the delegation and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"He will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un and a place and time to be determined. We look forward to the denuclearization of North Korea. In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain."

The North Korean leader had told the South Koreans "he is committed to denuclearization" and pledged that North Korea will "refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests," Chung said.

Kim also told the South Koreans he understands that the US and South Korea would move forward with their joint military exercises later this year.