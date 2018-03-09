Govt. failed to control riots, don't blame the Police: MR

Though some ministers blamed the police for their failure to control the prevailing tense situation, the Police is also part of the government, former President and MP Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday.
Speaking to journalists at his residence in Mirihana, Mr Rajapaksa said that the government should be held responsible for the events that take place in the country.
“This shows the Government’s inability. It has failed to control the riots,” he said.
He said during his tenure, order and proper system were in place and did not allow incidents to spill out of control.
Since there is no order in the present government, there is no one to take responsibility, he added. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
Shehan Friday, 9 March 2018 11:22
Whole situation is a common public secret today MR.
Reply : 3 55
rew Friday, 9 March 2018 12:09
Ranil will solve this racial hate problem just as he did the corruption problem, ie b.....a...
Reply : 4 27
Mohanraj Pillai Friday, 9 March 2018 11:29
You are adding fuel to the fire. The problem is 100% of the police force is Sinhala speaking in a mixed race Sri Lanka. They just looked on when Muslim shops were being burnt down. Wherever human beings of different race,class,religion exists, JEALOUSY exists. Mohanraj
Reply : 26 107
obvious Friday, 9 March 2018 11:47
The whole WORLD knows the JO is behind these ugly work.
Reply : 42 101
kasun Friday, 9 March 2018 11:58
Behind this incident is Yapalana government.They benefited from this. Postponded no faith mortion, divert the attation of economic problem to another area. Mr is in good position and mulims are reverting to MR. Terefore, he never do this kind of things which will harm to Mr like in Aluth Gama. So, UNP government planed this situvation and executed.
Reply : 80 33
shameer Friday, 9 March 2018 11:33
kandy riots are different from beruwala riots. we know.
Reply : 7 54
Kumar Friday, 9 March 2018 11:35
Sorry Sir, since gaining independence from the British, Sri Lanka has experienced significant racial violence in 1958, 1977, 1983, 1990’s, 2000’s, 2014 and now 2018.During these periods either an UNP or SLFP led alliance was ruling the country.All political parties only loyalty is to winning an election and gaining power and not for the benefit of the country.
Reply : 5 81
Rasheed Friday, 9 March 2018 11:57
You forgot about the riots in 1914, in which the British Government bought the forces from India to control it, because they know that the local forces will be impartial.
Reply : 4 37
Asoka Friday, 9 March 2018 14:10
You think the people who create these situations will take actions to stop violence...? Small people never wanted divide the land or any kind of racial violence. It is the big people...! And the innocent citizens belongs to all religions and races pay the price...
Reply : 1 17
Friday, 9 March 2018 11:40
From the very beginning this govt. failed to send thieves
Reply : 1 47
KOLA KOTIYA Friday, 9 March 2018 11:40
ALI BABA DONT TALK BABA TALK. WE KNOW WHO U ARE
Reply : 19 71
max Friday, 9 March 2018 11:40
Unlike in your days, now the state is like a headless chicken. Haters of Rajapakshes may build baseless stories but you had the guts to control the situation in Aluthgama when that was erupted under the patronage of Champika, Rajitha etc., during your days.
Reply : 59 26
Freddy Yong Friday, 9 March 2018 11:46
He is now capitalizing on the media reports on the inaction of the Police with the evil mission to show that he is with the Police.
Reply : 5 55
Dr.Siri Friday, 9 March 2018 11:56
During his tenure as a president more people were killed and property were destroyed. Wake up Sri Lanka
Reply : 18 42
sach Friday, 9 March 2018 11:59
Isnt he telling the truth?
Reply : 21 17
De Silva Friday, 9 March 2018 12:15
Stupid statement from a former leader. It is police who should maintain law and order and control violence. in this case police have miserably failed.
Reply : 14 46
banda Friday, 9 March 2018 12:18
This time this riot happens basically due to two below reason.1. Pillar found in the meal in ampara muslim shop- Government didnt take proper action on time to found whether it is true or faulse.2. Muslim people kill one sinhala man- government didn't take action on time.in addition there are many reason behind this as I guess.- government not taken any action when muslim acquired the Buddhist temple by force specially in eastern province and no action when they destroy Buddhist temples and archaeological Buddhist place by muslim.when theses thing append to Sinhalese and mainly to Buddhist , they think they have no protection from this government. in the past there are no such incident mainly because the muslim live peacefully among the Sinhalese but due to recent invasion by muslin extremist, this happens. please try to find the root cause for these conflicts.
Reply : 48 17
TONY Friday, 9 March 2018 20:27
ALL GOVT DEPTS FORM THE GOVERNMENT. THE CABINET CANNOT ACT FOR POLICE OR ANY OTHER DEPT. THEREFORE DONT SIMPLY BLAME THE GOVT
Reply : 0 0
Sri Lankan Citizen Friday, 9 March 2018 12:22
Govt. failed to give you also what you deserved !
Reply : 3 39
santha Friday, 9 March 2018 13:31
this mentely retarded mf acting like a president. very sick of getting power.
Reply : 7 24
Kumara Dharmarathne Friday, 9 March 2018 13:31
Sir,If we remember correct,you who blamed the police first , for the tense situation in Kandy. Why this change now?
Reply : 2 33
Nuwan Friday, 9 March 2018 16:50
There is nothing to re-iterate, the government is ultimately responsible for the security of the state. If, either through actions of individuals or groups, foreign or local, organized or spontaneous, a threat to the public is realised, the government of the day must act and take action immediately. It did not. Hence this failure.
Reply : 0 4
Renu Friday, 9 March 2018 17:36
What a statement from a former President. The maintenance of law and order is the responsibility of the Police not the Government . This is where you took everything to your and Gota's hands during your time and we know what happened and why you are in this position
Reply : 0 8
Samantha Friday, 9 March 2018 17:39
We know ,what did and who did that. 'll. Don't try to act like a cry baby. Now damage has been done.Those who have dragged the feet of our nation are successful. No tourism, no investments, No more trust from the world, everyone is labeled as uneducated thugs and thuggery race.You can come back to power as you did in the past.
Reply : 1 10
Dee Friday, 9 March 2018 17:40
There are two words I want to tell you. But I won't because it will be moderated!
Reply : 2 7
Siv Friday, 9 March 2018 18:22
MR what happened to the racial attacked happen on muslims on your regime... same old political drama.. innocent public trapped in it..
Reply : 0 6
