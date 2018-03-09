Govt. failed to control riots, don't blame the Police: MR

2018-03-09 11:10:02

Though some ministers blamed the police for their failure to control the prevailing tense situation, the Police is also part of the government, former President and MP Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday.

Speaking to journalists at his residence in Mirihana, Mr Rajapaksa said that the government should be held responsible for the events that take place in the country.

“This shows the Government’s inability. It has failed to control the riots,” he said.

He said during his tenure, order and proper system were in place and did not allow incidents to spill out of control.

Since there is no order in the present government, there is no one to take responsibility, he added. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)

Video by Susantha