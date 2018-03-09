MR meets envoys of Islamic diplomatic missions

2018-03-09 08:46:24

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is reported to have met the heads of diplomatic missions of some Islamic countries yesterday and discussed the violence that erupted in the country during the past few days.

However, there was no information immediately made available to the media about what transpired at the meeting conducted at his residence.

The meeting took place in the context of both the government and the opposition hurling allegations against each other on the incidents. (Kelum Bandara)