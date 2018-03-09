MR meets envoys of Islamic diplomatic missions

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is reported to have met the heads of diplomatic missions of some Islamic countries yesterday and discussed the violence that erupted in the country during the past few days.
However, there was no information immediately made available to the media about what transpired at the meeting conducted at his residence.
The meeting took place in the context of both the government and the opposition hurling allegations against each other on the incidents. (Kelum Bandara)
Scooby Doo Friday, 9 March 2018 09:15
Who is he now, to do that? We are not happy with the government but it doesn't mean that we will like you. Please stay away.
Reply : 15 26
shanthapriya Friday, 9 March 2018 10:08
Even they have understood the importance of Mahinda if peace and equality to be prevailed in a society
Reply : 0 2
Sara mara Friday, 9 March 2018 09:18
This guy is bringing his acting skills in to play. Well well!
Reply : 11 27
OSCAR Friday, 9 March 2018 10:21
Yeah, AFTER poisoning the minds of the people for political gain, he is really acting now very well.I propose him for OSCAR award
Reply : 0 1
BuffaloaCitizen Friday, 9 March 2018 10:04
This is like, the chief fox explaining to the farmer that it was not his brood that attacked the chickens.
Reply : 0 1
Laksiri Fernando Friday, 9 March 2018 10:09
Sir, we appreciate your involvement to restore peace. You were the leader who ended a 30 year old deadly civil war in our country. Minorities will secure under your leadership in the near future.
Reply : 0 1
CARE Friday, 9 March 2018 10:16
Since the security forces are biased and ineffective, a special forces division from amongst the minorities ought to be created. Only this force should be deployed to locations where their respective ethnicities are vulnerable and must be given orders to shoot anybody causing violence. Nothing but only a no nonsense approach would work, since thugs don't respect the law. Fact!
Reply : 0 0
