Heated arguments in House over Rajitha's statement

2018-03-09 06:43:31

Heated arguments ensued in Parliament yesterday over a statement made by Cabinet Spokesman Rajitha Senaratne at the recent Cabinet briefing that two MPs and several others connected to a political party were behind the communal tension in Kandy.

JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said a state-owned national newspaper had reported quoting minister Senaratne that two MPs, two members of a local government body of a new political party, a party organiser and a coordinating Secretary of an MP had involved in the incident.

He said the people, in general, were of the view that there was a political force behind this series of communal clashes.

Mr. Dissanayake requested speaker Karu Jayasuriya to present in parliament the names of the two MPs who were behind this incident as reported in the newspaper.

He said certain people were using racism which was on the increase in the past for their petty political gains.

Joint Opposition MP Bandula Gunawardane said the government was trying to further provoke racism through such statements when the joint opposition including former President Mahinda Rajapaksa had extended their fullest support to control the violent situation

"Is it imprisoning MPs that should be done at a time when the country is engulfed in tension," he asked.

JO MP Dinesh Gunawardane said MPs had a right to go to the police and added that steps should be taken to ensure their rights.

He said during the Black July in 1983, the then government also alleged that the opposition was behind it and banned several political parties including the JVP but it was revealed later on that the UNP was behind it.

JO MP Rohitha Abeygunawardane, who joined the cross talk said the government should resolve the issue without pointing the finger at the opposition.

He said Minister Rajitha Senaratne should be removed as cabinet spokesman for some time.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said the CID had launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident and that he would present its report in parliament soon after he received it. (Ajith Siriwardana)