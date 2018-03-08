Situation under control, riots have dealt a huge blow to economy: PM

Barring a few minor incidents such as people throwing stones at establishments at a few places outside Kandy, things are under control, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe assured today.
Minor incidents had been reported from the areas of Giriulla, Kuruwita and Weligama.
Mr. Wickremesinghe, making a special statement, said that the situation in Kandy has been brought under control.
“The curfew was re-imposed in Kandy from 6.00pm today to 6 a.m tomorrow (9) just to ensure that law enforcement officers would be able to maintain peace in the area.
"President Maithripala Sirisena appointed Ranjith Maduma Bandara as the Law and Order Minister after consulting me and he will look into the situation in Kandy as part of his duties. I had a discussion with him, Defense Ministry Secretary Kapila Waidyaratne and the Law and Order Ministry Secretary with regard to our future course of action," the PM said.
All arrangements have been made to see that there are adequate stocks of food available in Kandy," he added.
The Prime Minister also promised that the payment of compensation to those who were affected by the violence would be expedited.
He added that unlawful use of social media to spread malicious lies had done much damage to the image of the country, adding this was the main reason for the government to temporarily block social media platforms.
“These riots have delivered a great blow to country's tourism and on the economy as a whole while it has also tarnished its reputation," the Prime Minister said. (YP)
sach Thursday, 8 March 2018 23:21
Had this government had more grey matter inside, they could have taken necessary steps to prevent this.
Shareef Thursday, 8 March 2018 23:29
Every time a situation arises and under control thereafter. The Intelligence Division has miserably failed OR have condoned. With 30 years of war, we went back 50 years of development. Now add another 15 years to this.
Citizen Kane Thursday, 8 March 2018 23:37
It's not social media, or media that is to blame, it is government inaction, that is 100% to be blamed. This entire episode could have ended as soon as it began if you had a backbone.
Mangala Thursday, 8 March 2018 23:38
Sir, To start with you are too decent to rule over your own Sinhalese people who are generally extremely violent.Hence step down and hand it over to some tough guy.Secondly Sir,You are gullible and the Indians are fully aware of it and you have no idea to stop their activities in Sri Lanka.
raj Friday, 9 March 2018 00:41
there were rumour that UNP government gave voter list of Tamils in Singhalese area to thugs during the 1983 riots
raj Friday, 9 March 2018 00:42
Tamils can expect similar riots in the future if criminals of the past is not being punished. Mr.Sampanthan and Mr.Sumanthiran are laying foundation by being soft on war criminals.
mk Friday, 9 March 2018 00:58
Yes its a blow to the economy. The bond scam and coverups was one of the biggest blows to the economy.
Dr.Siri Friday, 9 March 2018 02:31
If Sarath Fonseka had been the Minister of law
Waco Friday, 9 March 2018 02:44
Thieves are protecting Thieves. Poor Mother Lanka.
Hari Mani Friday, 9 March 2018 03:31
yes sir, blame the economy for your inability to lead and make changes. Does none in UNP have back bone to kick this time waster?
Care Friday, 9 March 2018 03:31
Don't be so naive. Perhaps the instigators are taking a rest and plotting their next strategy. Time to abolish the biased security forces who are none other than thugs in uniform. Bring in UN peace keepers or risk conflagration on an epic scale. The country is spiralling out of control into a dismal abys. Only dramatic action can bring recovery if at all it's possible at this late stage.
Waco Friday, 9 March 2018 04:02
Excellent job done by you RW. Best is yet to come.
raj Friday, 9 March 2018 04:46
some countries have right wing extremism. some countries have Muslims extremism. Some countries have Hindu extremism. Sri Lanka has Buddhist extremism. All religious extremism are bad for peaceful coexistence in a country
Rasa Friday, 9 March 2018 04:49
Riots have been created and enjoyed and suffered in Sri Lanka from time to time, have continuously damaged the Economy and the Image of Sri Lanka locally and Internationally. It is very difficult to undo overnight as there is a gange of people who make financial and political benefit out of it. This is easiet way to achieve what they want to do.
AkemiTW Friday, 9 March 2018 05:01
Tension between many Sinhalese and Muslims was apparent for sometime now. As a government what is the plan or course of action that will be taken to ensure unity of the country. How can the gov. address concerns of extremists from both parties who light up these kind of fires? Even though some of the claims seem to be silly there should be a proper investigation and laws enforced to prevent riots like this from happening again. We ended 25 years of war but still there is tension between different racial groups. I don't see any action taken to resolve these issues other than development projects (infrastructure development). What is the root cause? is it false accusations, gossip, misunderstandings and each party (racial group) trying to change the traditions of the country for political reasons? or is it just not knowing one another? This should start with schools. People are divided and only a handful of people are open minded. Even the well educated!
sam Friday, 9 March 2018 07:47
Good to hear that culprits already under custody. Keep in mind that central bank also dragged the economic back. But no culprits so far.
jay Friday, 9 March 2018 07:47
This shows the effectiveness of Law and Order of the County. Round up the culprits and punish to the full extent of the law. Also Who were responsible for bond scam and MaRas clan
perera Friday, 9 March 2018 07:57
Nothing to worry about according to Murali Kandy is all sweet.
Dillan Friday, 9 March 2018 08:09
Mr.Ranil first take a step to merge SRILANKA LOW COLLEGE with Colombo university law faculty. Srilanka Law college produce very poor standard lawyers in srilanka. ABOLISH low college .This is like a SAITAM . Why don't you make arrangement or change that allow University grand commission to select students through Advanced level exam. Please think twice
Nuwangi Friday, 9 March 2018 10:05
Dilan, only people with Advanced Level are given permission to sit for one of the most competitive exams to enter Law College. Even the students of Colombo and all other Law faculties are required to face the final examination of this "low college" that you're referring to. So, as per your view every lawyer in this country is of poor standard. Is that what you're trying to say?Please get your facts right. People like you are the reason why our country is facing a situation like this nowadays.
Vani Friday, 9 March 2018 08:12
What is the minimum qualification to Srilanka Law College?
Suranimala Friday, 9 March 2018 08:22
Will our so call 'patiots' ever learn? Highly unlikely.
ÇAT Friday, 9 March 2018 08:34
Arrange a method to prevent bribe in custom. I know many government high level officers are getting bribes may be in a month more than 2 or 3 million. Please be proactive . Don't allow any one in custom more than five years.
AJ Friday, 9 March 2018 08:39
Last years dengue scares reduced tourist numbers greatly. Only recently have the numbers seen a slow pickup but with these riots the tourist are not going visit again. Kandy tourist establishments will be badly effected.
