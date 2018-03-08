Situation under control, riots have dealt a huge blow to economy: PM

2018-03-08 22:13:38

Barring a few minor incidents such as people throwing stones at establishments at a few places outside Kandy, things are under control, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe assured today.

Minor incidents had been reported from the areas of Giriulla, Kuruwita and Weligama.

Mr. Wickremesinghe, making a special statement, said that the situation in Kandy has been brought under control.

“The curfew was re-imposed in Kandy from 6.00pm today to 6 a.m tomorrow (9) just to ensure that law enforcement officers would be able to maintain peace in the area.

"President Maithripala Sirisena appointed Ranjith Maduma Bandara as the Law and Order Minister after consulting me and he will look into the situation in Kandy as part of his duties. I had a discussion with him, Defense Ministry Secretary Kapila Waidyaratne and the Law and Order Ministry Secretary with regard to our future course of action," the PM said.

All arrangements have been made to see that there are adequate stocks of food available in Kandy," he added.

The Prime Minister also promised that the payment of compensation to those who were affected by the violence would be expedited.

He added that unlawful use of social media to spread malicious lies had done much damage to the image of the country, adding this was the main reason for the government to temporarily block social media platforms.

“These riots have delivered a great blow to country's tourism and on the economy as a whole while it has also tarnished its reputation," the Prime Minister said. (YP)