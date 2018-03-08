WPC member Amal Silva injured in shooting incident

Western Provincial Council (WPC) member Amal Silva was admitted to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital after he was shot at by three gunmen at the Golumadama Junction in Rathmalana this evening, Police said.
Hospital sources said Mr. Silva has sustained injuries to his right leg. (H.M. Dharmapala and Rekha Fonseka)
Neutral Observer Thursday, 8 March 2018 23:22
Whether Sri Lankan Sinhalese Admit it or Not, the fact remains that you are one of the most violent races in the world.Your behaviour has no correlation with the teachings of the great Indian son Lord Buddha,probably he would be turning in his grave.
Bala Friday, 9 March 2018 05:49
Shows calibre of our politicos. No wonder very few good people take up to politics. Watchdog organisations said 25-30% of those candidates last LG election were with severe accusations. And likely they were the ones elected - knowing our voters from the election results.
lion Friday, 9 March 2018 06:16
Those days politicians use thugs to do their shady work later on thugs instead of working for politicians they them self began to be politicians so this is the final result.
ANTON Friday, 9 March 2018 07:17
PAW........ AHINSAKAYA......... DARMISTAYA........ DUPPATHA........... VERY HONEST MAN WHO HAS NEVER SEEN GUNS.
Sam Friday, 9 March 2018 08:30
Thug, no sympathy required. What goes around comes around.
