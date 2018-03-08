One dead and two injured in shoot out in Kotahena

One individual was killed and two others were injured in a shooting incident in Kotahena a short while ago, Police said.
Sources at the Colombo National Hospital said three men aged between 23 and 61 were admitted to the hospital and one aged 29 who was a resident of Hettiyawatta was succumbed to his injuries.
Police suspect underworld hand behind the shooting incident.
sach Thursday, 8 March 2018 20:44
Do we have a government?
Reply : 3 70
Dillan Thursday, 8 March 2018 21:13
No new law and order minister is currently busy arranaging party to celebrate his appinment with pugitha family
Reply : 2 51
Athula Thursday, 8 March 2018 21:17
People work very hard for next presidential elections.
Reply : 1 42
Rasheed Friday, 9 March 2018 10:02
Very good news for the new Law and Order Minister.
Reply : 0 0
