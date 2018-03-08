Subscribe

One dead and two injured in shoot out in Kotahena

2018-03-08 20:30:05
One individual was killed and two others were injured in a shooting incident in Kotahena a short while ago, Police said.

Sources at the Colombo National Hospital said three men aged between 23 and 61 were admitted to the hospital and one aged 29 who was a resident of Hettiyawatta was succumbed to his injuries.

Police suspect underworld hand behind the shooting incident.

  Comments - 4

  • sach Thursday, 8 March 2018 20:44

    Do we have a government?

    Reply : 3       70

    Dillan Thursday, 8 March 2018 21:13

    No new law and order minister is currently busy arranaging party to celebrate his appinment with pugitha family

    Reply : 2       51

    Athula Thursday, 8 March 2018 21:17

    People work very hard for next presidential elections.

    Reply : 1       42

    Rasheed Friday, 9 March 2018 10:02

    Very good news for the new Law and Order Minister.

    Reply : 0       0

