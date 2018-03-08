One dead and two injured in shoot out in Kotahena

2018-03-08 20:30:05

One individual was killed and two others were injured in a shooting incident in Kotahena a short while ago, Police said.

Sources at the Colombo National Hospital said three men aged between 23 and 61 were admitted to the hospital and one aged 29 who was a resident of Hettiyawatta was succumbed to his injuries.

Police suspect underworld hand behind the shooting incident.