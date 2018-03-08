Conspirators within the govt.: NFF

The recent sporadic incidents of violence had been created by a well-known gang with government patronage, National Freedom Front (NFF) National Organizer, Jayantha Samaraweera said.
He said it was a deliberate act of the government to create turmoil in the country with the intention of diverting the people's attention from the prevailing political and economic instabilities.
“It is a well known secret as to who is involved in creating communal violence in the country. We are ready to disclose the truth in Parliament if a special Parliamentary session will be convened, considering the prevailing unrests,” MP Samaraweera said.
He said the government was attempting to act according to the whims and fancies of foreign countries including the USA and India by creating unnecessary issues in the country.
He said the International Convention on Protection of Persons from Enforced Disappearances Bill which was passed in Parliament on Wednesday, was not applicable and lawful.
“The provisions of the constitution are sufficient to penalize those who are involved in the disappearances. But by having extra laws means that the government is acting according to the aspirations of the Tamil Diaspora,” he added. (Sheain Fernandopulle)
Buddhi Perera Thursday, 8 March 2018 20:15
When coming from Weerawansa's men, this should be the absolute truth.
Reply :
Unchikun Thursday, 8 March 2018 20:34
Get a life man. When the present government was preparing a new constitution with equal right for all you and your boss was the first to oppose it.
Reply :
Liberal One Thursday, 8 March 2018 21:33
you mean the current constitution has unequal rights?
Reply :
Rasheed Friday, 9 March 2018 10:06
You mean to say that the new constitution would have saved the minorities? It is not the constitution, you should have a impartial Police.
Reply :
Barnie Thursday, 8 March 2018 20:46
Quite true. A pathetic government with a bunch of puppets just making deals and conducting fraudulent activities for their personal gain. They care two hoots for the poor masses who elected them to power.
Reply :
starqueen Thursday, 8 March 2018 20:50
Are you sure you're not confused? Pretty sure it's the work of someone who's trying to grab power again.
Reply :
Haramanis Thursday, 8 March 2018 20:54
There is sure to be a RAW hand in there!!
Reply :
