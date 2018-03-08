SF denounces appointment of new Law and Order Minister

2018-03-08 19:15:55

Regional Development Minister Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka today said he was against the appointment of Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara as the new Law and Order Minister by President Maithripala Sirisena this morning.

Minister Fonseka told the media in Colombo following an event, that this appointment was made without prior information to Minister Bandara.

“Minister Bandara was unaware of this appointment. He was summoned to the Presidential Secretariat suddenly this morning and was appointed as the Law and Order Minister. I am feeling disgusted of these kinds of decisions and I strongly condemn them,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said many of the Rajapaksas and their supporters were against the government’s suggestion to appoint him as the Law and Order Minister since they knew that he would enforce the law in a perfect manner. He also said the corrupt parties attached to the Rajapaksas had considered him as a challenge to them.

He said the United National Party (UNP) was never against the suggestion to appoint him as the Law and Order Minister and added that members attached to the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and United Peoples’ Freedom Alliance (UPFA) had also congratulated him in advance.

“Only the people who are blessing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) are afraid of the suggestion to appoint me as the Law and Order Minister,” he said.