SF denounces appointment of new Law and Order Minister

Regional Development Minister Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka today said he was against the appointment of Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara as the new Law and Order Minister by President Maithripala Sirisena this morning.
Minister Fonseka told the media in Colombo following an event, that this appointment was made without prior information to Minister Bandara.
“Minister Bandara was unaware of this appointment. He was summoned to the Presidential Secretariat suddenly this morning and was appointed as the Law and Order Minister. I am feeling disgusted of these kinds of decisions and I strongly condemn them,” he said.
Meanwhile, he said many of the Rajapaksas and their supporters were against the government’s suggestion to appoint him as the Law and Order Minister since they knew that he would enforce the law in a perfect manner. He also said the corrupt parties attached to the Rajapaksas had considered him as a challenge to them.
He said the United National Party (UNP) was never against the suggestion to appoint him as the Law and Order Minister and added that members attached to the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and United Peoples’ Freedom Alliance (UPFA) had also congratulated him in advance.
“Only the people who are blessing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) are afraid of the suggestion to appoint me as the Law and Order Minister,” he said.
Anja Thursday, 8 March 2018 18:50
Mad as extreme religious group via DM Android App
Reply : 108 71
Haramanis Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:19
We are all afraid of you waving some more white flags
Reply : 136 101
Rukman Dissanayake Friday, 9 March 2018 10:11
Very soon we will have to wave a white flag to Ranil.
Reply : 0 0
Brutes Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:29
Correction Mr Fonseka, you lost during all elections, UNP took you in so you can continue your political career. you may have help win the war, but you became a traitor as you became greedy for power. If you believe people like you coming in to power contest in elections. Also you speak with revenge in your mind.
Reply : 152 137
Dennis Reeves Friday, 9 March 2018 10:14
No truth in your comment, only jabbering. SF is a honest person and he who saved our nation, not Mahinda. This Govt. is controlled by MR as MS and RW are slaves to the old rotten looter king, mind it.
Reply : 0 0
Samson De Silva Friday, 9 March 2018 10:16
Robbers will have to face the judgement, who took this action though they promised. Only Field Marshall can do it.
Reply : 0 0
Bubble Banda Friday, 9 March 2018 10:23
Hay, Ranil or MS cannot run our nation as they still listen and act upon Mahinda's instructions, shame of them. Only SF can do it.
Reply : 0 0
Lucian Ratnapala Friday, 9 March 2018 10:25
Both our leaders have no back bone, before the due period they will collapse.
Reply : 0 0
Liberal One Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:31
If there was a ministry called "Jail Rajapakshes somehow ministry" it could have been given to you. Unfortunately there is none.
Reply : 116 137
Nish Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:35
Is there anything that you did using your current ministry? I mean a single thing to uplift the regional economies?
Reply : 55 141
Nonis Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:38
Sri Lanka will never grow as it never gives the right person the right job.. one reason why there’s major brain drain in the country and no one cares a dime about the issue..
Reply : 30 123
Dhammika Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:43
Maithripala is afraid of sarath fonseka appointment. Sad to see
Reply : 45 143
Leslie T. Gunasena Friday, 9 March 2018 10:07
Not only MS even RW is scared about Field Marshall SF.
Reply : 0 0
Rupet Kamal Friday, 9 March 2018 10:08
Our President and our Prime Minister are under the sarong of Mahinda.
Reply : 0 0
k. C. John Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:43
Sir,Please contest the next Presidential election, even as an independent candidate. You will win.Right thinking people are disgusted with all the greedy, power-hungry rogues, drug dealers, murderers and spineless politicians who make up the parliament.This country badly needs a leader who will instill discipline and order.Best wishes.
Reply : 78 105
Siva Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:45
We hated you during war between us.but realised you did your duty according to rules of srilanka. But we have you lot of votes to you in a difficult situation.now we want you to be appointed as Law and order minister. But they won't do
Reply : 45 97
ajja Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:47
Someone with good knowledge on security, intelligence and with guts to work should take the ministry of law and order. Immense damage has happen to country by now due to poor performance of the government. We all feel this in 3-6 months as many foreigners fear to come for business and as tourists. At least now give this post to SF and maintain law and order, This is the prime thing we expect from a government
Reply : 38 81
Dillan Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:48
Dear Sir please take some step to band Srilankan LAW COLLEGE which produce low standard lawyers.and merge them with Colombo law faculty. Those who study in law college don't have even minimum qualification
Reply : 14 62
Scooby Doo Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:49
Sri Lankans are so unfortunate to see you as a Law and order minister.
Reply : 58 46
Kuma Thursday, 8 March 2018 20:44
We need high Z score to go Colombo law faculty. But those who don't complete advanced level get a admission through money and influence. I hate the method they use to give admission to LAW College. They should follow the same method by University grand commission .
Reply : 8 31
Mason Thursday, 8 March 2018 20:50
Sir, we are aware that you're the right choice for the position. MS, to placate the Rajapakses has side-stepped you, but it is not going to help, they'll never take the back-stabber back again into their fold. The alternative is to make the UNP stronger, that it may win the next general elections, and towards this persons like you who have a back-bone need to come forward. Good Luck Sir.
Reply : 23 50
Ahamed Thursday, 8 March 2018 21:07
Srilanka Law college is another SAITAM. Why university student organisation is silent on This?
Reply : 7 34
Nillan Thursday, 8 March 2018 21:08
Because thir boss did not ask
Reply : 3 21
Atha Katha Harimanis Silva Thursday, 8 March 2018 21:11
Not the President, Ranil who appointed Bandara instead of SF, because he (RW) wants to protect MR and his Alibaba gangsters.
Reply : 47 24
L.P. Mendis Thursday, 8 March 2018 21:13
Bad decision by Lady Ranil appointing Bandara in place of Field Marshall SF. Now the down fall will start for UNP, for sure.
Reply : 40 28
Dennis Reeves Friday, 9 March 2018 10:01
Very soon so many (about 10 strong UNP members will join the JO), because they cannot work with Ranil as he is a dictator.
Reply : 0 0
Karu Thursday, 8 March 2018 21:17
This is a one and only gate way for ministors sons and daughters and Srilanka BAR associations members sons and daughters and relations to become lawyers in srilanka.
Reply : 3 32
Gkk Thursday, 8 March 2018 21:23
What is the current on going rate to get admission in the college?
Reply : 3 18
Prof. Roshan Samaranayae Friday, 9 March 2018 10:04
Ultimately what will happen? Most of the UNP members will vote against RW on the No confidence motion and this DICTATOR has to pack his goods and go home soon.
Reply : 0 0
Lal Weerasekera Friday, 9 March 2018 10:05
May be RW also had the fear that SF will trap him time to come.... that is why he appointed Bandara, poor innocent chap.
Reply : 0 0
shanthapriya Friday, 9 March 2018 10:21
People say you are not suitable for this post even at your own home premises
Reply : 0 0
Samitha Friday, 9 March 2018 10:24
U.N.P has requested Five occasions SF name to President for Law and Order Ministry . End result was very pathetic .
Reply : 0 0
karu Friday, 9 March 2018 10:26
You are a traitor who brought shame among international community . You lost all elections and failed to get even 5000 votes and a person totally rejected by the people. You seem to have a sickness of thinking that the President should give you the Ministry that you want.you are a man full of vicious feelings and looking for revenge and MR identified you and put you in the correct place that you deserve. if you are thrown out of the Cabinet you will be only a joker and go home and rest as a Wel Vidane. However when MR comes to power your Wel Vidane title is also gone
Reply : 1 0
