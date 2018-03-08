Subscribe

UN Political Affairs Under Secretary arrives in SL

2018-03-08 18:17:34
3
3052

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Jeffrey Feltman, arrived in Sri Lanka on Thursday for a three-day visit, the UN Office in Sri Lanka said.

Mr. Feltman is expected to meet with a wide range of Sri Lankan leaders including President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and other senior officials of the government, political parties and civil society groups.

In a statement, the UN said the visit will take place in the context of ongoing UN engagement with Sri Lanka.

Earlier, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Mr. Feltman's visit was planned before the state of emergency was imposed. “We are obviously concerned over reports of the ongoing communal violence and we welcome the government’s commitment to addressing the tensions and achieve reconciliation,” he said.

  Comments - 3

  • SL Thursday, 8 March 2018 18:37

    Forgotten to go to go to Syria or Yeman?

    Reply : 16       15

    admin Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:12

    at the start violence no body arrested by police but now every one will see too many of peoples will be arrested soon because political drama

    Reply : 2       12

    shanthapriya Friday, 9 March 2018 10:24

    Give him some ''PARATA" he would be glad

    Reply : 0       0

