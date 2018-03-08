Subscribe

Foreigners can use passport as curfew pass: SLTDA

2018-03-08 17:21:48
Foreign travellers in the country could use their passports as a curfew pass during the curfew in Kandy District, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) said today.

Earlier today, the Authority said the situation in Kandy was improving and the area is fast returning to normalcy.

“The Sri Lanka Tourism continues to work with all industry stakeholders to ensure tourists and travellers are safe and secure as they travel throughout Sri Lanka,” the SLTDA said.

  Comments - 3

  • Luis Thursday, 8 March 2018 17:55

    What about locals who have to travel overseas?

    Reply : 0       21

    Srilankan Thursday, 8 March 2018 18:10

    Enjoy ur wonderful Trip to srilanka

    Reply : 2       22

    lafiri Thursday, 8 March 2018 18:54

    What about the Driver or tour guide transporting the tourists? any concessions or information for them. This is a serious inquiry, Please somebody clarify.

    Reply : 3       15

