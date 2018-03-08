81 suspects arrested over Kandy violence, four during curfew

Eighty one suspects, including 10 personnel who had allegedly created communal disharmony using social media, had been arrested by the Police so far over violent incidents in Kandy.
Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said the 10 suspects were arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).
He said 71 suspects were arrested on charges of violent incidents, while four were arrested for violating the curfew.
“Those who violated the curfew were remanded till March 21 by the Kandy Magistrate’s Court. The other suspects are being interrogated and action against them would be taken under the rules and regulations of state of emergency,” he told a news briefing.
Two people were killed in the violence, while 11 had sustained injuries.
Meanwhile, Police had received reports of 45 incidents of houses and shops being damaged and 11 incidents of vehicles being damaged. (Darshana Sanjeewa)
Yoges Chelliah Thursday, 8 March 2018 16:38
If srilankans are so great why are they sending maids to work in Muslim countries. Indonesia and Phillipines have banned their women from working in the Middle East
Reply : 12 82
Janith Thursday, 8 March 2018 17:59
Well said. But also note that when ever we tried to create a strong national economy foreign forces had meddled and got rid of such governments. We should at-least focus on a strong national economy.
Reply : 29 28
voter Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:08
@Janith, When the hell did we ever tried to create a strong economy. Since independence we've always been dependent on foreign handouts and loans.
Reply : 6 43
logan Thursday, 8 March 2018 16:46
We never had in our history that a single person is charged and punished for these acts.Until this happens, these things will continue When there was a riots in UK, police hunted every single person and charged them.Can't imagine that will happen in SL!!
Reply : 4 107
ANTON Thursday, 8 March 2018 16:58
OK...... HAVE THEY BEEN ON FACE BOOK.
Reply : 5 33
AJ Thursday, 8 March 2018 17:02
The culprits found guilty should be punished and kept in jail for a very long time for destroying the good reputation of our peaceful nation.
Reply : 5 103
Mohamed Husam Ghaffari Thursday, 8 March 2018 17:03
Job well done SLanka Police
Reply : 15 53
BuffaloaCitizen Thursday, 8 March 2018 17:14
What nonsense, they will be released in exactly a few weeks when all things die down. This is a country full of impunity.
Reply : 14 85
Citizen Thursday, 8 March 2018 17:24
BuffoloaCitizen are you even in Sri Lanka? Its people like you who's creating violence in this country while being abroad. I've seen several similar comments of yours.
Reply : 72 28
Shanna Thursday, 8 March 2018 17:16
They all will be released soon. Because our most of the judges and lawyers are from SRILANKAN LAW COLLEGE where people get admisson without proper knowledge. Most of them did not get good marks in Ordinary level or Advanced level .
Reply : 6 73
Dillan Thursday, 8 March 2018 17:22
I studied there . Many people did not complete advanced level. At the end they are lawers. People should be aware of their capacity
Reply : 1 64
Citizen Thursday, 8 March 2018 17:23
Well done SL Police.Good move.
Reply : 7 34
Al Thursday, 8 March 2018 17:37
Why is there no mention of the master mind who brought these racist thugs to Kandy. The politico master mind should be arrested first for causing such a racial division
Reply : 2 68
