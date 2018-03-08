81 suspects arrested over Kandy violence, four during curfew

2018-03-08 16:34:06

Eighty one suspects, including 10 personnel who had allegedly created communal disharmony using social media, had been arrested by the Police so far over violent incidents in Kandy.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said the 10 suspects were arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

He said 71 suspects were arrested on charges of violent incidents, while four were arrested for violating the curfew.

“Those who violated the curfew were remanded till March 21 by the Kandy Magistrate’s Court. The other suspects are being interrogated and action against them would be taken under the rules and regulations of state of emergency,” he told a news briefing.

Two people were killed in the violence, while 11 had sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Police had received reports of 45 incidents of houses and shops being damaged and 11 incidents of vehicles being damaged. (Darshana Sanjeewa)