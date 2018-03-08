Curfew to be reimposed in Kandy

The Police today said curfew would be reimposed in the Kandy District from 6 p.m. today until 6 a.m. tomorrow.
During the curfew, it is prohibited for the people, except for State officials, Police officers and tri-forces personnel, to be at public places such as roads and parks. (Darshana Sanjeewa).
Arnold Thursday, 8 March 2018 16:38
We would have prospered if the Brits did not give us independence.
Reply : 4 35
hans perlee Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:38
maybe we should ask the Brits to take over again???
Reply : 0 9
Mohamed Husam ghaffari Thursday, 8 March 2018 17:18
coz few boys who are jobless most of the people lost their homes finance assets and much more
Reply : 0 31
Vincent Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:20
This is a wonderful country and blessed with nature. Tourism gets affected because of these issues which is the backbone for the economy at present. All these trouble makers should be considered as weeds and punished individually not considering religion or caste or nationality. This is our country and we should all lead our life in harmony and peace and work together towards the growth of the nation. We all are one family and united together as human beings. Am praying sincerely for this nation.
Reply : 1 7
Dasun Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:49
The recent actions of fewer people against minorities would only cause the decline of already weak Sri Lankan economy. Much better to focus on building up the economy not hate mongering.
Reply : 1 9
