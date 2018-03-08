One killed in elevator mishap at Gampaha Hospital

2018-03-08 15:55:42

A 33-year-old man was killed in a mishap involving the elevator at the Gampaha General Hospital, Police today said.

The Police said the incident had happened when the elevator was stuck mid-way and when it opened mechanically and the rescuers were attempting to take the passengers out, this man had reportedly jumped out of the elevator some five feet above ground level and knocked his head on the floor.

They said there were five people inside the elevator at the time. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)