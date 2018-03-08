One killed in elevator mishap at Gampaha Hospital

A 33-year-old man was killed in a mishap involving the elevator at the Gampaha General Hospital, Police today said.
The Police said the incident had happened when the elevator was stuck mid-way and when it opened mechanically and the rescuers were attempting to take the passengers out, this man had reportedly jumped out of the elevator some five feet above ground level and knocked his head on the floor.
They said there were five people inside the elevator at the time. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)
Weeraya Thursday, 8 March 2018 17:14
So now set fire to the hospital.
Reply : 10 37
True Nation Thursday, 8 March 2018 17:58
Of course that will be the case if the hospital is owned by any minority.
Reply : 11 31
Sid Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:32
What has happened has happened.some miscreants just misleading innocent people.please stop talking about this.theres too much to look forward to rather than dwell in the past.lets unite.theres just one race that’s the human race.seperate,we fall united we fly.
Reply : 4 19
