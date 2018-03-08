Kandy returning to normal, tourists could resume travel plans: SLTDA

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) said today the situation in Kandy was fast returning to normal and tourists could resume their travel plans to Kandy.
It said in a statement that no violent incident was reported in the past 18 hours. “The Police curfew has been lifted,” the SLTDA said.
“Members of the tourism and travel industries worked with the local Police authorities yesterday to facilitate the issuance of passes to tourists who chose to move out of Kandy during the curfew,” it said.
It assured that the situation in Kandy had no impact on other parts of the country.
Arnold Thursday, 8 March 2018 15:55
But the damage is long term. This is going to keep away the high spending Middle Eastern tourists, and the season was just starting. Tourists will have to depend on the mercy of hippies from Europe who don't even spend 10 dollars a day.
Riham Thursday, 8 March 2018 16:02
Than Y still Social media blocked
Rd Thursday, 8 March 2018 16:06
Before your hands washed, you all wants the bucks. Greedy is at its best.
Nirmal Thursday, 8 March 2018 16:12
Dear tourists don't get stunned by clumps of flour in case if you eat our famous "Kottu"
mohamed Thursday, 8 March 2018 16:16
i organized a group of high networth arabs to visit sri lankanow they want to cancell and discouraging others tooSri lanka tourism shoudl do some positive promotional activities to change the perception soon before we loos more tourist
Kandyan Thursday, 8 March 2018 18:57
Not sure which area you are from, but my business depends on forigners in kkandy, now it's not only the Mohameds are effected but also the Bandas, sad for we all Srilankans.
BuffaloaCitizen Thursday, 8 March 2018 16:58
Wonder whether the Mahanayake's have not still woken up from their deep slumber similar to the way they have behaved in the past racist riots.
Razeen Thursday, 8 March 2018 17:06
as a petriotic citizen I feel sad about this news. Bitter truth is politician don’t want to developt the country.
Mohamed Husam Ghaffari Thursday, 8 March 2018 17:07
Damage is done but our government had stopped before it had become worst let’s appreciate that and look in to how to fix things without complaining.
Sincere Thursday, 8 March 2018 19:13
Surely, thanks to the patriots who instigated communal violence, those tourists after their spoiled holidays. will now make their final departure never to return to Sri Lanka again,
