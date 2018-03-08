Take urgent action against hate crimes: EU Ambassadors to SL

2018-03-08 12:45:59

The EU Ambassadors today said it was important that the Sri Lankan Government and the security forces to take urgent action against hate crimes and ensure that the perpetrators of such actions were swiftly brought to justice.

Commenting on the recent series of events in the Kandy district, in a joint statement the EU Ambassadors said they trust that any actions taken under the State of Emergency would be proportionate and respect constitutional rights and freedoms.

“The recent attacks on communities are very worrying. It is important that the Government and the security forces take urgent action against hate crimes and ensure that the perpetrators of such actions are swiftly brought to justice. It is vital that all political leaders, religious and other community leaders condemn violence and make every effort to promote understanding and harmony between communities. The EU trusts that any actions taken under the State of Emergency will be proportionate and respect constitutional rights and freedoms.”