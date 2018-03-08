Take urgent action against hate crimes: EU Ambassadors to SL

The EU Ambassadors today said it was important that the Sri Lankan Government and the security forces to take urgent action against hate crimes and ensure that the perpetrators of such actions were swiftly brought to justice.
Commenting on the recent series of events in the Kandy district, in a joint statement the EU Ambassadors said they trust that any actions taken under the State of Emergency would be proportionate and respect constitutional rights and freedoms.
“The recent attacks on communities are very worrying. It is important that the Government and the security forces take urgent action against hate crimes and ensure that the perpetrators of such actions are swiftly brought to justice. It is vital that all political leaders, religious and other community leaders condemn violence and make every effort to promote understanding and harmony between communities. The EU trusts that any actions taken under the State of Emergency will be proportionate and respect constitutional rights and freedoms.”
YES SIR ....... AMPARA CARBOHYDRATE CLUMPS ARE MUCH MORE DANGEROUS THAN NORTH KOREAN NUCLEAR MISSILES.
Our country is on a right track to loose GSP again.
Western countries who are interfering in other countries’ affairs to pursue neo-imperialist ambitions. EU should follow China.
We would be better off, if you didn’t hand overnight to the greedy politicians.
West is far worse than Chinese
In the EU there are spates of incidences based on hate, racial and religious crimes in thew UK, France, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Poland etc. The EU should ensure that the perpetrators of such actions were swiftly brought to justice!Again you are not a democratic elected organisation! You are nothing but a group of un-elected bureaucrats run by Bankers and Multi-National Corporations hoodwinking the general public.
@lanka talking like an idiot. In Europe and USA many suicide attack were done. These people were civilized and advanced people having whatever weapons they need. Did the people go on rampage killing all minorities of that attacker. They allowed the law to deal with it. That is the attitude of civilized people. Can you call our people civilized?
