Murder suspect shot dead in Pannala

A 35-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified gunman at Pallama in Pannala on the Kurunegala-Negombo Main Road this afternoon.
Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said the victim, who was travelling in Jeep at the time was a resident of Pannala and had been released on bail in connection with a double murder, which took place in April last year.
The man died on admission to the Sandalanka Hospital.
The SP said Pannala police were investigating though the gunman was yet to be identified and the reason for the shooting unknown.
rajan Monday, 8 January 2018 16:41
People will lose faith in the law, as it takes too late and theaccused and murderers walk freely
Reply : 1 5
Aman Monday, 8 January 2018 17:29
But people did not lose faith on the government and parliament as it was in previous regime.
Reply : 3 3
Neil Monday, 8 January 2018 18:05
Law alone cannot do anything as it has no life. It is in books. The people are responsible. You must blame people.
Reply : 0 2
