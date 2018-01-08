Murder suspect shot dead in Pannala

2018-01-08 16:12:23

A 35-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified gunman at Pallama in Pannala on the Kurunegala-Negombo Main Road this afternoon.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said the victim, who was travelling in Jeep at the time was a resident of Pannala and had been released on bail in connection with a double murder, which took place in April last year.

The man died on admission to the Sandalanka Hospital.

The SP said Pannala police were investigating though the gunman was yet to be identified and the reason for the shooting unknown.