Subscribe

Nuwara Eliya recorded 4.7 C. temperature

2018-01-07 15:28:13
0
4274

Nuwara Eliya district has recorded the minimum temperature of 4.7 degrees Celsius as of yesterday, Department of Meteorology said.

It said dry weather with colder nights and mornings could be expected over most parts of the island and ground frost could also be expected at some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning.

Misty conditions could be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The Department said that mainly fair weather prevailed over the island and the maximum temperature of 32.7 C. was reported in Ratnapura yesterday.

  Recommended Articles

Hathurusingha becomes selector-on-tour

...

I am at loss to understand how I became a suspect: Ravi K

UNP MP Ravi Karunana...

Mahendran responsible: Bond report

Former Central Bank ...

UNP, SLFP will govern country together till 2020

Tourism Promotion an...

Rs. 3.8 mn dessert: Sanga says no one had to pay

Responding to his tw...

Pay tribute to your parents

...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty