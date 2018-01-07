Nuwara Eliya recorded 4.7 C. temperature

2018-01-07 15:28:13

Nuwara Eliya district has recorded the minimum temperature of 4.7 degrees Celsius as of yesterday, Department of Meteorology said.

It said dry weather with colder nights and mornings could be expected over most parts of the island and ground frost could also be expected at some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning.

Misty conditions could be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The Department said that mainly fair weather prevailed over the island and the maximum temperature of 32.7 C. was reported in Ratnapura yesterday.