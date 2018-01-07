PM requests debate on Bond Commission report

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said today that he requested Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to convene Parliament to hold debate on Bond Commission report.
The Prime Minister made this remark at a special UNP convention held at Campbell Park Borella today.(Yohan Perera)
Sambo Sunday, 7 January 2018 13:23
What debates. You now face a no confidence motion in parliament and better get ready for that.
rajitha7 Sunday, 7 January 2018 13:42
Sack Ravi or you go down with him.
Unchikun Sunday, 7 January 2018 14:29
A debate is needed if there is substance to be debated. In the case of this bond scam there is nothing to be debated. Mr. Prime Minister, you are a sitting duck for the ever so clean JVP. The JO has nothing new to reveal as they too are in the same boat as the UNP and the SLFP excluding the president.
BUSHEL Sunday, 7 January 2018 15:09
WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUR THREE LAWYER COMMITTEE U APPOINTED TO PROBE AND DECLARED NOTHING HAS GONE WRONG. U NOW REFUND THE MONEY STOLEN FROM PUBLIC.
Dhammika Sunday, 7 January 2018 15:51
DEBATE what for ? . You are a culprit as well ! . The judgement is out .
Sunil Sunday, 7 January 2018 16:00
Your days and RK's days of deceiving the people are numbered.
sathees Sunday, 7 January 2018 16:24
Who is going to debate? the looters are going to debate the loots?
Pramod Fernando Sunday, 7 January 2018 17:09
The whole country knows that you are responsible for the actions of Arjun Mahendran. Instead of taking responsibility as you promised, you are trying to act like a smart person. What a pity!
REPORT Sunday, 7 January 2018 17:09
PM Sir, we have seen many commissions and Many Reports and NO ACTIONS
sss Sunday, 7 January 2018 18:40
Looks like nothing is going to happen. It is outrageous when rural youth gave their lives to save the country and their sisters going abroad for domestic labor to send dollars that these uncaring people are robbing the country at their whims
Citizen Sunday, 7 January 2018 18:49
You have no other choice now than to ask for a debate.
