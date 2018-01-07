Six women arrested in Ratmalana brothel raid

2018-01-07 11:18:30

Seven persons including six women were arrested on charges of having run a brothel under the guise of a massage parlour in Ratmalana on the Galle Road yesterday.

Police said the women and the male manager aged between 22 and 46 were idenfied as residents of Kottawa, Udupussellawa, Kandapola, Mannar and Pallebedda.

They are to be produced in the Mount Lavinia Magistrate court.