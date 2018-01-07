Six women arrested in Ratmalana brothel raid

Seven persons including six women were arrested on charges of having run a brothel under the guise of a massage parlour in Ratmalana on the Galle Road yesterday.
Police said the women and the male manager aged between 22 and 46 were idenfied as residents of Kottawa, Udupussellawa, Kandapola, Mannar and Pallebedda.
They are to be produced in the Mount Lavinia Magistrate court.
Sambo Sunday, 7 January 2018 13:25
Poor things. They do this for a living. They are not cheating or steeling as politicians do. So why do you harass them. May be because some one don't get a commission out of it.

Riyal Sunday, 7 January 2018 14:43
Exactly, these innocent girls serving needy clients without any trouble to society. Those high end actresses are not getting arrested because they operate in five star comfort with political and police coverage.

Jagath Leanage Sunday, 7 January 2018 13:26
Violating human (men's) rights .

D.E.M.O Krazy Sunday, 7 January 2018 16:13
Why not Legalise the oldest profession in the world!?Thuggery, Murder and Robbery at State level seems to be legal in our paradise island!

AjithZ Sunday, 7 January 2018 16:54
As long as not forced, think we should allow this or even legalize it. Helps both ways i.e. income to the female and satisfaction to the male rather than temptation of rape which is on the increase by the day.

George Sunday, 7 January 2018 18:05
Stop humiliating them and leave them alone... You fellows will need them whether you like it or not. Anyway how long can you fellows continue this harassment.

sinhabahu Sunday, 7 January 2018 18:35
Legalice this oldest profession in the world like in Singapore which is a Buddhists country.

