Navy recovers Rs 30 million worth of narcotics

A stock of 90 Kgs of Cannabis (KG), 4 Kgs of Opium and 4 Kgs of Hashish, worth over Rs. 30 million, was recovered from the Velvetithurai coastal line, in Jaffna during a raid carried out by the Navy, this morning.

The navy headquarters said that the recovered drugs were packed in containers and it is suspected that they have been hidden for sale and the stock is due to be handed over to Police STF - Jaffna for further legal proceedings