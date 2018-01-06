Subscribe

Navy recovers Rs 30 million worth of narcotics

2018-01-06 19:56:29
0
464

A stock of 90 Kgs of Cannabis (KG), 4 Kgs of Opium and 4 Kgs of Hashish, worth over Rs. 30 million, was recovered from the Velvetithurai coastal line, in Jaffna during a raid carried out by the Navy, this morning.

The navy headquarters said that the recovered drugs were packed in containers and it is suspected that they have been hidden for sale and the stock is due to be handed over to Police STF - Jaffna for further legal proceedings

  Recommended Articles

UNP, SLFP will govern country together till 2020

Tourism Promotion an...

Rs. 3.8 mn dessert: Sanga says no one had to pay

Responding to his tw...

Gay population in SL now tops 7500

In a report by the N...

I am at loss to understand how I became a suspect: Ravi K

UNP MP Ravi Karunana...

Mahendran responsible: Bond report

Former Central Bank ...

Pay tribute to your parents

...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty