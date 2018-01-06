Japanese FM visits Colombo port

2018-01-06 15:19:22

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono has visited the port of Colombo in Sri Lanka on Friday.

Kono was briefed by Sri Lankan government officials about a project under consideration to expand the port.

It is the largest port in Sri Lanka, which is a strategically important point in Indian Ocean sea lanes.

The Japanese government has been involved in building port facilities there for many years. Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers on a counter-piracy mission off Somalia have made calls at the port.

The Japanese government wants to promote cooperation for the port expansion project. China is increasing involvement in port development in Sri Lanka.

Before the port visit, Kono told reporters that projects to build ports and other infrastructure should be open to any country.(NHK World)