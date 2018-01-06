Subscribe

Legal provisions to destroy narcotics worth over Rs 375 mn: Sagala

2018-01-06 10:20:03
0
33

The government will bring in laws to destroy various kinds of narcotics worth over Rs. 375 million which were seized last year, Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayake said yesterday.

The Minister in a statement said that the narcotics would be destroyed in public.

The statement said illegal drugs included heroin, illegally imported cigarettes, liquor and cannabis worth Rs. 375 million that had been seized by the Police Special Task Force (STF) the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) last year.

“We will increase the number of raids this year and take all measures to eradicate the illegal drug menace from the country” Minister Ratnayaka added. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)

  Recommended Articles

UNP, SLFP will govern country together till 2020

Tourism Promotion an...

Rs. 3.8 mn dessert: Sanga says no one had to pay

Responding to his tw...

Gay population in SL now tops 7500

In a report by the N...

I am at loss to understand how I became a suspect: Ravi K

UNP MP Ravi Karunana...

Mahendran responsible: Bond report

Former Central Bank ...

Pay tribute to your parents

...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty