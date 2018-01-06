Legal provisions to destroy narcotics worth over Rs 375 mn: Sagala

2018-01-06 10:20:03

The government will bring in laws to destroy various kinds of narcotics worth over Rs. 375 million which were seized last year, Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayake said yesterday.

The Minister in a statement said that the narcotics would be destroyed in public.

The statement said illegal drugs included heroin, illegally imported cigarettes, liquor and cannabis worth Rs. 375 million that had been seized by the Police Special Task Force (STF) the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) last year.

“We will increase the number of raids this year and take all measures to eradicate the illegal drug menace from the country” Minister Ratnayaka added. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)