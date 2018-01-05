Subscribe

CCD ordered to probe JVP councillor threatening Acting OIC

2018-01-05 20:45:43
0
282

Law and Order and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayake a short while ago ordered the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) to inquire into the incident where JVP Western Provincial Councillor Asoka Ranwala allegedly threatened Sapugaskanda Police Acting OIC.

The CCD has been ordered to handover a complete report over the incident before 11am tomorrow.

Councillor Asoka Ranwala was arrested on charges of threatening the Acting OIC and remanded today until January 19 by the Mahara Magistrate’s Court.
However, he was later admitted to the Colombo North Teaching Hospital. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)

  Recommended Articles

UNP, SLFP will govern country together till 2020

Tourism Promotion an...

Rs. 3.8 mn dessert: Sanga says no one had to pay

Responding to his tw...

Gay population in SL now tops 7500

In a report by the N...

I am at loss to understand how I became a suspect: Ravi K

UNP MP Ravi Karunana...

Mahendran responsible: Bond report

Former Central Bank ...

Pay tribute to your parents

...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty