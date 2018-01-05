CCD ordered to probe JVP councillor threatening Acting OIC

2018-01-05 20:45:43

Law and Order and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayake a short while ago ordered the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) to inquire into the incident where JVP Western Provincial Councillor Asoka Ranwala allegedly threatened Sapugaskanda Police Acting OIC.

The CCD has been ordered to handover a complete report over the incident before 11am tomorrow.

Councillor Asoka Ranwala was arrested on charges of threatening the Acting OIC and remanded today until January 19 by the Mahara Magistrate’s Court.

However, he was later admitted to the Colombo North Teaching Hospital. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)