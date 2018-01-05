Fertilizer ship to arrive on Monday: CFC

2018-01-05 23:40:05

The ship carrying 50,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer from Pakistan is to arrive at the Colombo Port on Monday, Ceylon Fertilizer Company Chairman Roshana Waduge said today.

Mr. Waduge told the daily Mirror that the stock contained Granular and Urea fertilizer.

He also said 200 lorries had been mobilised to distribute the fertilizer directly from the port.

The samples of the fertilizer are to be tested in three laboratories before the consignment is unloaded.

Mr. Waduge said by Tuesday (9) the entire stock would be distributed settling the fertilizer shortage.

However, addressing the Cabinet media briefing on Wednesday Co-Cabinet Spokesperson and Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara said the fertilizer carrier was to arrive in the country on Wednesday night. However when contacted he told the Daily Mirror that the statement was amde based on the information given by Agriculture Minister Duminda Dissanayake to the Cabinet.

He further said he wasn't aware why Minister Dissanayake informed the Cabinet so when it was to be arrive on Monday (8). The Minister said he just conveyed what was informed to the cabinet and therefore one should get the clarification from Minister Dissanayake. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)