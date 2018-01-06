GMOA alleges 'Sunset' and 'Sunrise' an eyewash

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) yesterday alleged that the decision taken by the government to create two separate entities called ‘Sunset’ and ‘Sunrise’ under the SLIIT by abolishing SAITM was a mere deception and they would not accept it.
The Government on Thursday said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the SAITM and the Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT) on December 30 to create two separate not-for-profit entities called ‘Sunset’ and ‘Sunrise’ under the SLIIT.
GMOA Assistant Secretary Dr. Naveen De Soyza told the Daily Mirror the said government’s decision was not even clear and added that the government was in an attempt to continue private medical education in the country with this decision.
“The government does not have any specific programme to solve the SAITM issue. The current situation reveals the government’s inability to solve this issue. The main reasons behind the battle to abolish SAITM are its low standards and inadequate clinical practices,” he added.
He said the government was trying to handover the responsibility of the SAITM to SLIIT with the hope that the said requirements would be fulfilled through it and added that they do not have any authority to do so since the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) had still not approved these two new entities. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)
rohantha Saturday, 6 January 2018 16:13
Sunset or sunrise , GMOA you are doomed
Reply : 0 11
rajitha7 Saturday, 6 January 2018 16:52
Just get on with your life. I think everyone had enough of the Saitm issue.
Reply : 0 13
Dr.Siri Saturday, 6 January 2018 16:58
Deaths at Government hospital should be investigated as negligence by GMOA doctors with high standards
Reply : 0 10
Private Saturday, 6 January 2018 17:01
Whats wrong with privatization? if history has one lesson its that privatization works, public incorporated organizations don't. Sri lankan airlines would be in bankruptcy without Central bank lifeline. SAITM has never asked for any government funds, why you always harassing a profitable little organisation that makes a good contribution.
Reply : 0 12
dulan Saturday, 6 January 2018 17:31
Are u joking to say SLMC has not approved these 2 new institutions when they are not yet even formed ? Your political agenda is so clear
Reply : 0 9
Bala Saturday, 6 January 2018 17:38
The main reasons behind the battle for abolishing SAITM are that with 250 extra doctors passing out annually, your private practice will be reduced and in a few years GMOA clout will be reduced as well. The entire world has private medical degrees. If standard is low then correct it but not throw the whole basin of water away with the baby. Rajarata and Eastern Uni medical degrees are of lower standard with very few professors.
Reply : 1 12
Samam Saturday, 6 January 2018 17:46
You guys are like dogs barking at the moon. Where nobody gives a shit.
Reply : 0 11
NUWAN Saturday, 6 January 2018 19:07
WHY DONT SOMEONE WHO REALLY CARES FOR THE POOR SICK PEOPLE IN THE COUNTRY TEACH THESE GMAO THUGS A VERY GOOD LESSON THAT THEY DONT FORGET IN THEIR LIFETIME?
Reply : 0 13
Chris Saturday, 6 January 2018 19:24
Every time, when I see this nutter’s face, I feel like I want hit his face.
Reply : 0 14
subash Saturday, 6 January 2018 19:29
GMOA really tries me off!!
Reply : 0 7
Park Saturday, 6 January 2018 20:00
Why are the people tolerating the nonsense uttered by these GMOA leaders. Who are they? Are they a trade union or a political party? Its time the people of the country to openly in public display the displeasure of these educated fools.
Reply : 0 9
