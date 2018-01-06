GMOA alleges 'Sunset' and 'Sunrise' an eyewash

2018-01-06 16:05:03

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) yesterday alleged that the decision taken by the government to create two separate entities called ‘Sunset’ and ‘Sunrise’ under the SLIIT by abolishing SAITM was a mere deception and they would not accept it.

The Government on Thursday said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the SAITM and the Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT) on December 30 to create two separate not-for-profit entities called ‘Sunset’ and ‘Sunrise’ under the SLIIT.

GMOA Assistant Secretary Dr. Naveen De Soyza told the Daily Mirror the said government’s decision was not even clear and added that the government was in an attempt to continue private medical education in the country with this decision.

“The government does not have any specific programme to solve the SAITM issue. The current situation reveals the government’s inability to solve this issue. The main reasons behind the battle to abolish SAITM are its low standards and inadequate clinical practices,” he added.

He said the government was trying to handover the responsibility of the SAITM to SLIIT with the hope that the said requirements would be fulfilled through it and added that they do not have any authority to do so since the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) had still not approved these two new entities. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)