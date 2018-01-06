Subscribe

Bond Commission report: Speaker to convene party leaders meeting

2018-01-06 08:15:36
0
456

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has convened a party leaders meeting on Tuesday to discuss the request made by several political parties to hold an emergency parliamentary meeting to table and debate the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) report, a Source said yesterday.

He said the request for an early date was made by the SLFP, the MEP, the JVP and the joint opposition before Parliament's scheduled sittings on January 23.

“However, the decision to summon Parliament earlier than scheduled has to be taken by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. The Speaker is has referred the requests to the Prime Minister,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Minister Susil Premajayantha said when the PCoI report is tabled in Parliament it becomes a public document and can be subjected to a debate.

The Speaker has said that some members of the UNP had also consented to an early date to discuss and debate the report in Parliament. (Sandun A Jayasekera)

  Recommended Articles

UNP, SLFP will govern country together till 2020

Tourism Promotion an...

Rs. 3.8 mn dessert: Sanga says no one had to pay

Responding to his tw...

Gay population in SL now tops 7500

In a report by the N...

I am at loss to understand how I became a suspect: Ravi K

UNP MP Ravi Karunana...

Mahendran responsible: Bond report

Former Central Bank ...

Pay tribute to your parents

...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty