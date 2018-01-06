PCoI report -- President should strike with the sword now: Ranjan

President Maithripala Sirisena should strike with his sword and take action against the wrongdoers mentioned in the PCoI report and the others engaged in large scale fraud and corruption, Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake said yesterday.
"If the present strikes with his sword nearly 75 per cent of the MPs will be hurt. However he should go ahead and do it. He should act like Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and take stern action against the corrupt,” he said.
The deputy minister welcomed the PCoI report and its recommendations and said that was something which 6.2 million people wanted in 2015.
Referring to statements made by some politicians that there was no need to inquire into bond sales from 2008 to 2015, the deputy minister said those who made such statements were the ones involved in such frauds during that perio. (Yohan Perera)
Scooby Doo Saturday, 6 January 2018 15:37
Hey Mr.Ranjan, President`s sword is under construction.
Reply : 0 5
Raj Saturday, 6 January 2018 15:40
How about a Madu Walige??
Reply : 0 4
ananda Saturday, 6 January 2018 15:57
We wholeheartedly agree with you as you have maintained your dignity and honesty through out unlike Weerawansa. via DM Android App
Reply : 1 7
galleguy Saturday, 6 January 2018 16:28
well said, Ranja.
Reply : 1 4
daham Saturday, 6 January 2018 16:35
Ranjan, Do you have a back bone to say that Ranil should resign, taking the responsibility of appointing Mahendran and safeguarding him, even after thoroughly knowing that he has lead this gigantic robbery.
Reply : 1 6
villageidiot Saturday, 6 January 2018 17:21
funny coming from you, the only move you have is using sword. you need be Swiss army knife, play it like chess to fight this kind of sophisticated crimes. If you only have one move, the criminal masterminds are smarter than you and will always win.
Reply : 0 3
Tariq Thowfeek Saturday, 6 January 2018 18:37
That is completely true. President should strike the sword on his ass if he can't take a few Executive Orders and Executive Action.
Reply : 0 8
Park Saturday, 6 January 2018 20:04
Ranjan why are you not talking about the second Presidential Commission report? Why have you not asked the President why he has not displayed the same public utterance with names and actions of those who were found fault with in Mega deals?
Reply : 2 5
