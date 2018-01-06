Sword or axe; just use it: Wimal to President

MP Wimal Weerawansa yesterday urged President Maithripala Sirisena to use whatever the weapon he had - be it a sword or an axe - to punish the culprits of the Central Bank (CB) bond scam.
At JO briefing, he said the President should remove Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and other ministers who he said were responsible for the scam and that it was not the job of the President to summarize the contents of the PCoI report to the media.
“A PCoI spokesman could have revealed excerpts of the report. That is not a job fit for the President of a country. The President’s duty is to take action against the wrongdoers. That’s what he should have done after receiving the bond report,” the MP said.
He asked the President whether he could continue to work with the Prime Minister and Ministers Malik Samarawickrama, Kabir Hasim and MP Ravi Karunanayake.
“The Prime Minister and other ministers should resign immediately. If not, the President should remove him and the ministers responsible for this scam,” the MP said.
He said the President should also take responsibility of the scam as it was he who dissolved Parliament to prevent the previous COPE report being presented in Parliament and authorized Mahendran’s appointment.
“The President can repent for the sin of dissolving Parliament by convening it immediately and tabling the Bond report in the House,” the MP said. (Lahiru Pothmulla)
Anthony Saturday, 6 January 2018 15:50
Your right , lets start with you not with a sword but axe.
Reply : 0 7
Daily boru Saturday, 6 January 2018 15:51
Yes, president should appoint passport vimale as the new PM.
Reply : 0 6
ananda Saturday, 6 January 2018 15:52
This bugger is a ace fraudster who has amazed so much of wealth and built mansions from our tax payers money. via DM Android App
Reply : 0 7
ananda Saturday, 6 January 2018 16:03
Axe will come on you very soon of the cases lined up against you at the special courts to commence soon. via DM Android App
Reply : 0 6
Jackal Saturday, 6 January 2018 16:05
Not only for bond scam but for forged passports, sudden deaths of young youth at an ME home, double pas sports, fraud etc during this MP former power. Chop him with the sword
Reply : 0 7
kumaran Saturday, 6 January 2018 17:23
Ridiculous!! Wh is he to speak out!! He should have been dealt with years ago along with his wife!! Of course, let us hope that ALL these plunderers will get their just rewards.
Reply : 0 6
dulan Saturday, 6 January 2018 17:34
Have u no shame?Have you resigned when your corruption and misdeeds like giving houses to over 10 immediate relatives were proven?
Reply : 0 6
SWORD Saturday, 6 January 2018 17:35
Well said Wimal- He should have first practiced with you.
Reply : 0 5
surasena Saturday, 6 January 2018 18:47
Now the H.E might be looking like an armory: Swards, Axes, Madu Waliga and etc...
Reply : 0 3
Unchikun Saturday, 6 January 2018 19:08
The sword is dull due to not being used for the last 13 years. This was seen when it was pulled out at BIA when a guy was using a dud passport. We feel the sword has to be handed over to SF for a stern swipe.
Reply : 0 5
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.