Bond Commission Report: CB to begin forensic audit soon

Central Bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today that action had been taken to conduct a forensic audit as recommended by the Presidential Commission that probed the bond scam.
The Prime Minister had a meeting to discuss the implementation of recommendations by the Commission.
A statement from his office said the Prime Minister instructed those concerned to take steps to implement recommendations once the report was made available.
The statement said that the Commission had recommended a probe into the alleged frauds and irregularities committed during the 2008 /2015 period and therefore all related documents should be kept safely available.
daham Friday, 5 January 2018 19:48
Ravi ordered an audit investigation and it was done by the auditor general. Now why another investigation? Don't this people believe auditor general?
Reply : 13 24
sinhabahu Saturday, 6 January 2018 11:36
Just to buy time to Rob this country further more.
Reply : 5 8
DELAY Friday, 5 January 2018 20:55
Any further operations on the Report already submitted must be done within a time limit without a never ending game.
Reply : 0 21
Park Friday, 5 January 2018 20:56
This is a good start, it should be the normal practice to have an ongoing forensic audit of all bond deals in the future. This audit body should be an independent body where many external auditing firms should take part on a revolving basis.
Reply : 0 25
daham Saturday, 6 January 2018 12:44
The auditor general gave his report to cope committee and unp members criticized him as he has pointed out some misdeeds under Mahendran. Now Ranil and gang want to put outsiders to audit Central Bank. That means they want people like those three Sirikotha lawyers who were talented to turn the truth into a lie.
Reply : 6 7
Premalal Saturday, 6 January 2018 11:58
The Prime Minister should not be allowed anywhere near any investigation because all roads in the bond scam appear to lead to him. In fact if there is any honour left in him, he should resign and if there is any honour left in the UNP he should be deposed as the leader. He is Toxic.
Reply : 9 10
Marie Saturday, 6 January 2018 12:41
Governer you have a monumental task ahead of you. The entire country is depending on you to restore our trust in the CB. Wish you and your staff the very best in this endeavor.
Reply : 1 10
BV Saturday, 6 January 2018 17:37
Many people commenting have not even fully read the news item.This frosanic Audit has nothing to do with the bond scam report.What the commission has recommended is as there is suspicion in the activities from 2008 to 2015 (prior to the present scam ) to carry out a frosanic audit on that period as well.The commission had no mandate to investigate that period.
Reply : 0 2
