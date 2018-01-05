JVP’s Asoka Ranwala remanded

JVP’s Western Provincial Council member Asoka Ranwala was remanded until January 19 after being arrested and produced in Court on charges of threatening Sapugaskanda Police Acting OIC.
Sujeewa Friday, 5 January 2018 19:30
It appears that the Red Elephant calves are no longer in Jahapaalana Book. Isn't that bad? After all, JVP worked hard to bring Jahapaalana into power and voting to delay the local govt elections!
Reply : 3 6
Saman Friday, 5 January 2018 20:49
Is it JVP or SLFPers with the government? Aren't those SLFPers elected from your votes?
Reply : 0 1
Leo Friday, 5 January 2018 21:48
JVP has a knack for electing UNP governments and then get massacred by them along with thousands of youth. Do our youth know that JVP supported Premadasa in 1989?
Reply : 1 1
Kumar Friday, 5 January 2018 20:07
Threatening any one is an offence but people in uniform who exhibit so much power and potential for violence couldn't have been threatened by a single person in the normal sense of the word. We need Intelligent people in the Attorney General's department.
Reply : 0 2
