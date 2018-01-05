Subscribe

JVP’s Asoka Ranwala remanded

2018-01-05 18:40:41
4
939

JVP’s Western Provincial Council member Asoka Ranwala was remanded until January 19 after being arrested and produced in Court on charges of threatening Sapugaskanda Police Acting OIC.

 

  Recommended Articles

UNP, SLFP will govern country together till 2020

Tourism Promotion an...

Rs. 3.8 mn dessert: Sanga says no one had to pay

Responding to his tw...

Gay population in SL now tops 7500

In a report by the N...

I am at loss to understand how I became a suspect: Ravi K

UNP MP Ravi Karunana...

Mahendran responsible: Bond report

Former Central Bank ...

Pay tribute to your parents

...

  Comments - 4

  • Sujeewa Friday, 5 January 2018 19:30

    It appears that the Red Elephant calves are no longer in Jahapaalana Book. Isn't that bad? After all, JVP worked hard to bring Jahapaalana into power and voting to delay the local govt elections!

    Reply : 3       6

    64x64

    Saman Friday, 5 January 2018 20:49

    Is it JVP or SLFPers with the government? Aren't those SLFPers elected from your votes?

    Reply : 0       1

    64x64

    Leo Friday, 5 January 2018 21:48

    JVP has a knack for electing UNP governments and then get massacred by them along with thousands of youth. Do our youth know that JVP supported Premadasa in 1989?

    Reply : 1       1

    Kumar Friday, 5 January 2018 20:07

    Threatening any one is an offence but people in uniform who exhibit so much power and potential for violence couldn't have been threatened by a single person in the normal sense of the word. We need Intelligent people in the Attorney General's department.

    Reply : 0       2

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty