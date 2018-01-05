Suspension on PTL’s license extended

2018-01-05 17:05:08

The suspension of the Perpetual Treasuries Limited’s (PTL) Primary Dealer license was extended by six more months by the Central Bank today.

In a statement, the Department of Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Institutions said the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) on January 4 made the decision to extend the suspension.

“Acting in terms of the Regulations made under the Registered Sock and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance, the CBSL has decided to extend the suspension of PTL from carrying on the business and activities of a Primary Dealer for a period of six months with effect from 4. 30 p.m. on January 5, 2018, in order to continue the investigations being conducted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka,” it said.