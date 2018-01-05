Virginia designates Thai Pongal as state holiday

US State of Virginia has passed a resolution declaring Thai Pongal a state holiday.
The House of Delegates, with the Senate concurring, has resolved that the General Assembly designate January 14 this year and in each succeeding year, as Pongal Day in Virginia.
It has also resolved that the designation of this day should be posted on the General Assembly’s website.
Citizen Friday, 5 January 2018 17:50
Thank you for the recognition. Respect!
Reply : 4 10
rosebud Friday, 5 January 2018 19:18
The State of Virginia has an Indian population which warrants this move . It is done out of respect for this particular ethnic minority.
Reply : 7 9
lokka Friday, 5 January 2018 19:20
thanks a lot to the state of virginia
Reply : 4 9
sanjeeva Friday, 5 January 2018 21:49
fortunately they dont mixup constitution and religion
Reply : 0 1
Vyapuri Friday, 5 January 2018 20:24
Sri Lanka learn from Virginia state to respect minorities in your country
Reply : 0 0
Heavenlybeing Friday, 5 January 2018 20:39
Indian Population worship animal gods. Some of them are animal eaters. But they are not harmful like ISIS gods. Therefore recommended to the Virginians follow.
Reply : 0 0
Park Friday, 5 January 2018 21:44
At least now we Sri Lankans can think of giving equal rights to all communities. I am not talking about celebrating Pongal or Christmas or any Islamic celebrations, but giving true equal rights to all religions and races in the country under the constitution. No special status to any one religion or race.
Reply : 0 0
