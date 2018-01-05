Subscribe

JVP’s WPC member Asoka Ranwala arrested

2018-01-05 10:50:00
0
659

JVP Western Provincial Council (WPC) member Asoka Ranwala was arrested on charges of threatening the Sapugaskanda Police OIC yesterday, police said.

They said the fracas took place when Mr. Ranwala had come to the police station for the second time to secure the release of a person involved in a burglary.

But by then the suspect had been remanded after being produced in the Mahara Magistrate’s Court.

The OIC and Mr. Ranwala were both hospitalised. (Chaturanga Pradeep Samarawickrama)

  Recommended Articles

UNP, SLFP will govern country together till 2020

Tourism Promotion an...

Rs. 3.8 mn dessert: Sanga says no one had to pay

Responding to his tw...

Gay population in SL now tops 7500

In a report by the N...

I am at loss to understand how I became a suspect: Ravi K

UNP MP Ravi Karunana...

Mahendran responsible: Bond report

Former Central Bank ...

Pay tribute to your parents

...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty