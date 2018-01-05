JVP’s WPC member Asoka Ranwala arrested

2018-01-05 10:50:00

JVP Western Provincial Council (WPC) member Asoka Ranwala was arrested on charges of threatening the Sapugaskanda Police OIC yesterday, police said.

They said the fracas took place when Mr. Ranwala had come to the police station for the second time to secure the release of a person involved in a burglary.

But by then the suspect had been remanded after being produced in the Mahara Magistrate’s Court.

The OIC and Mr. Ranwala were both hospitalised. (Chaturanga Pradeep Samarawickrama)