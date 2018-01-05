Open warrant issued on Jaliya Wickramasuriya

2018-01-05 11:58:22

Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today issued open warrant on former Sri Lankan Ambassador to the United States, Jaliya Wickramasuriya.

An arrest warrant had been issued on him on November 17 last year since he failed to appear in the court when the case was taken up for hearing.

Mr. Wickramasuriya was earlier arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds allocated for purchasing a building for the Sri Lankan Embassy in US. He was later released on bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate. (Yoshitha Perera)