Open warrant issued on Jaliya Wickramasuriya

Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today issued open warrant on former Sri Lankan Ambassador to the United States, Jaliya Wickramasuriya.
An arrest warrant had been issued on him on November 17 last year since he failed to appear in the court when the case was taken up for hearing.
Mr. Wickramasuriya was earlier arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds allocated for purchasing a building for the Sri Lankan Embassy in US. He was later released on bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate. (Yoshitha Perera)
PUMAL Friday, 5 January 2018 12:59
iF A FELLOW BREAK A COCONUT HE IS CAUGHT NEXT DAY WHY SO LONG FOR THIS TYPE OF PEOPLE
Reply : 1 34
Buddhi Perera Friday, 5 January 2018 17:56
Can't we ask his God Father about his whereabouts?
Reply : 0 11
raja Friday, 5 January 2018 18:00
in future when the casess come up mahinda,basil,gota,namal and all other biggest theivws will jump out of country by bails and live forever their with all luxuries from robed money.only they have to do is just share some with the president.
Reply : 0 7
Kalu Lal Friday, 5 January 2018 18:29
Hiding in Atlanta, Georgia USA. He was seen at the Atlanta temple 13 Dec 2017.
Reply : 1 9
