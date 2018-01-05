I am at loss to understand how I became a suspect: Ravi K

2018-01-05 07:04:37

UNP MP Ravi Karunanayake, against whom the Bond Commission presses bribery charges, said he was at a loss to understand how he turned up as a suspect since the Central Bank and the State Banks did not remain under his purview.

President Maithripala Sirisena, in his statement on the controversial bond transaction by the Central Bank, said the Commission had recommended legal action against Mr. Karunanayake under bribery charges.

Mr. Karunanayake said he would make an elaborate comment on the matter after the report of the Bond Commission was made available to him and others.

"I have been in politics for 25 years. There are opportunists trying to tarnish my image. Yet, we prevail. I will not allow anybody to tarnish my credibility," he said. (Kelum Bandara)