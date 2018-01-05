I am at loss to understand how I became a suspect: Ravi K

UNP MP Ravi Karunanayake, against whom the Bond Commission presses bribery charges, said he was at a loss to understand how he turned up as a suspect since the Central Bank and the State Banks did not remain under his purview.
President Maithripala Sirisena, in his statement on the controversial bond transaction by the Central Bank, said the Commission had recommended legal action against Mr. Karunanayake under bribery charges.
Mr. Karunanayake said he would make an elaborate comment on the matter after the report of the Bond Commission was made available to him and others.
"I have been in politics for 25 years. There are opportunists trying to tarnish my image. Yet, we prevail. I will not allow anybody to tarnish my credibility," he said. (Kelum Bandara)
Sunil Friday, 5 January 2018 07:13
Indeed, your understanding is very poor.
Reply : 3 219
Dil Friday, 5 January 2018 19:09
Instead RK should have said "I am yet to understand how I ended up with a mansion and how on earth it became public information - b'cos in the past such deals never came out".
Reply : 0 16
Unchikun Friday, 5 January 2018 07:15
Hello, you are charged for giving false evidence and bribery. You are one of the most corrupt people in Sri Lanka. Time for you and your boss to backup and go for the sake of the UNP and the county.
Reply : 5 220
Voter Friday, 5 January 2018 07:20
How you became a suspect? Ask Anika!!!
Reply : 0 179
lakmal Friday, 5 January 2018 07:25
It is in everybody's interest to allow the law follow its due path. Suspicions and accusations alone are not sufficient to convict a person. Let the accusers present their case to an independent and impartial tribunal. Thereafter, if there is a case against you, you will get an opportunity to present your side of the story. After listening to both sides the tribunal shall decide whether you are guilty or not. Making public comments about a matter under judicial investigation is inappropriate.
Reply : 7 101
Appu Friday, 5 January 2018 07:27
Is there anything to tarnish further?
Reply : 1 141
Lankan Man Friday, 5 January 2018 07:28
Thotha baba
Reply : 1 145
Missaka Friday, 5 January 2018 07:33
Is there any credibility prevailed right now!
Reply : 1 106
Suresh Friday, 5 January 2018 07:36
UNP babies from PM to others. PAW Ane......THOTHTHA BABALANE THAMA.... EKENA HATHARAPOLE GA GATHTHE......
Reply : 1 82
Slay Friday, 5 January 2018 07:41
Your credibility had taken a dive since the days of the sale of the CWE
Reply : 2 120
Mewan Friday, 5 January 2018 19:31
Also Rajaratnam case. Could not believe he was given the finance ministry with that record of accomplishments
Reply : 0 3
SJ Friday, 5 January 2018 07:43
You are not the suspect... You are the CULPRIT!!
Reply : 2 149
Tony Friday, 5 January 2018 07:43
BEFORE CANNOT REMEMBER. NOW DON NOT UNDERSTAND. BUT YOU ARE A MP. HOW COME
Reply : 2 114
Thilak Friday, 5 January 2018 07:44
First of all do you have any credibility left in you thanks to the short term memory of Lankans everyone has forgotten how made your first multi millions from the sale of Sathosa back then JVP back benchers Anura Kumara Dissanayake made his utmost to expose u this was in 2002 and ever since you have been looking at every opportunity to rob,this would also go to the era of Lalith Atulathnudali. We still doubt whether you ll end up in jail or be the high flying theif you are.
Reply : 2 112
Ranjith Friday, 5 January 2018 07:49
Ask your wife or anyone else in the country.
Reply : 3 108
Ruwan Friday, 5 January 2018 07:53
R.....K.... You an accomplice. Some one won't pay your rent of the penthouse for nothing and open and shut case of money laundering by no other person than than the Minister of Finance of the Country.
Reply : 1 102
Jagath Leanage Friday, 5 January 2018 07:56
ඔයා හරි බබා නේද ?
Reply : 2 82
Kumar Friday, 5 January 2018 08:04
What else you can say now the disgraceful man! At least now shed your jacket and pants since it will be a disgrace to honorable people who wear this attire
Reply : 1 83
Bala Friday, 5 January 2018 08:07
Ravi and credibility - never in same bracket after his evidence that he knew nothing about how his wife got the penthouse in which he stayed "unkowingly". So WE can understand but HE may be at a "loss" to understand how he profited by staying there.
Reply : 3 66
sss Friday, 5 January 2018 08:07
i really can empathize with you. No crooked politician has been indicted for corruption since independence
Reply : 0 58
Keith Friday, 5 January 2018 08:14
Your credibility is already finished...public smells a rogue....you are very greedy for money
Reply : 0 56
Kadmin Friday, 5 January 2018 08:18
He can't remember. Apparently he knows nothing.
Reply : 0 50
Saman Friday, 5 January 2018 08:18
I am at loss to understand how this guy is not in jail. No one can forget Raj Rajarathnams' case as well. Born thief.
Reply : 1 65
D.E.M.O.Crazy Friday, 5 January 2018 08:46
You dirty Royal scamp. Do you think u have any credibility or an image. Wake up from your dreams.
Reply : 0 67
SHAME Friday, 5 January 2018 08:48
You deceive and misled the entire COUNTRY and WORLD.Shame on you. NO country in the GLOBE should not give visa for you to travel.
Reply : 0 46
Mithila Gunaratna Friday, 5 January 2018 08:55
You are a disgrace to RC, KPMG, family of the late CC Jungle Dissanayake, Accounting Profession, UNP and GOSL since you gave childish evidence at the Bond inquiry that you were unware who obtained the lease for your home whilst being Minister of Finance.If you have any decency and not want to embarrass your party you should resign from the UNP Deputy Head's position in view of the forthcoming elections. The worst you can now do is to further embarrass the GOSL by making unwanted comments professing your innocence.
Reply : 1 52
ranil Friday, 5 January 2018 18:48
@Mitila,we won;t vote UNP if they going to keep this fellow in the party
Reply : 0 6
sobers Friday, 5 January 2018 08:56
The commission consisted respected and intelligent professionals, It is through sheer experience and deep study that the report has been given. any suspect will prove to be innocent. Even a layman knows that it is you and probably your leader being in the game. You are not innocent, reveal the truth if you are not involved.
Reply : 1 36
kalu Friday, 5 January 2018 08:56
same as any hooligans response to court action -remember mr ravi justice moves slowly but surely,God on the other hand will move swiftly onto you or your future generations
Reply : 0 34
Doug Friday, 5 January 2018 08:57
A pathetic excuse for a human being
Reply : 0 45
shameless fellow Friday, 5 January 2018 10:57
A master crook pretending to be a saint. That he lied under oath displays his level of intelligence.
Reply : 0 31
sinhabahu Friday, 5 January 2018 11:11
No 1 Ali Baba in the south east Asia.
Reply : 0 28
pumal Friday, 5 January 2018 11:12
You have ruined the UNP, please resign
Reply : 0 29
Saja Friday, 5 January 2018 11:23
Well someone has to make that sacrifice so Ranil can remain to be Mr Clean
Reply : 5 26
robert Friday, 5 January 2018 11:33
I don't think this is a first time to tarnish your image. it became from the Sathosa dealing. RW lost the power then and going to lose the power now.
Reply : 0 30
Hora Friday, 5 January 2018 11:36
I will teach you. That is because you robbed the people's money
Reply : 0 31
Decent Lankan Friday, 5 January 2018 11:37
Now the president should sideline the bribery,CID,Attorney general and use the same commission to investigate the Mara, Basil and gang at a similar speed , then jail all in together........ All these are traitors of trust, should be charged for treason n asked for the death penalty Only then our country will come clean as a nation
Reply : 7 35
Ranjanie Friday, 5 January 2018 11:38
if it looks like a crow and sounds like a crow it's a crow mate... are you taking us citizens for a fool.
Reply : 0 25
nimalkasp Friday, 5 January 2018 11:38
Tarnish your image?? are you serious??
Reply : 0 28
seansean Friday, 5 January 2018 13:04
You are not at "Loss" you are a "Loose"
Reply : 0 16
Asanka Friday, 5 January 2018 13:13
Yes...yet, you prevail and we perish.
Reply : 0 15
Imran Friday, 5 January 2018 16:19
U was THE Best Asia Finance Manager in 2016I am at loss to understand how You Got it
Reply : 0 4
Ranjan Friday, 5 January 2018 16:46
I am at a loss to understand why I need to wear clothes to cover my body!
Reply : 0 3
laksiri Friday, 5 January 2018 17:07
go to school and study from grade 01 to know meaning of corruption and looting
Reply : 0 4
Dhammika Friday, 5 January 2018 21:37
YES , But not to Royal again because you were there for 12 years but RC didnt teach you the moral ethics there ! .
Reply : 0 0
Laksir Fernando Friday, 5 January 2018 17:27
You have been fooling the public, since they day you entered politics.
Reply : 0 4
Citizen Friday, 5 January 2018 17:57
Don't make us laugh pretending to be innocent
Reply : 0 2
Hora Friday, 5 January 2018 17:57
Wish you have some time to above comments. Then you will understand.
Reply : 0 3
xotikar Friday, 5 January 2018 18:53
Another bout of AMNESIA. Who said that you had an image to tarnish? I've got AMNESIA on that too!!. As far as I know, you never did have an image, it's only what you thought about yourself including the other rogues who associated with you..Good riddance, go away and let us get AMNESIA that you ever existed! Poof!
Reply : 0 3
r86 Friday, 5 January 2018 19:18
What happened the award you have been given..was it given out of Bond Fund.... via DM Android App
Reply : 0 6
Kaliwa Friday, 5 January 2018 20:28
Shameless so called deputy leader. Your top to bottom is covered by shit.
Reply : 0 0
David Friday, 5 January 2018 20:56
What suspect? 2 Commissions found almost the same. Looks like now more a convict. Isn't it?
Reply : 0 0
Lanki Friday, 5 January 2018 21:42
Once could have asked even a child in SL who was corrupt they would have said Ravi.
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.