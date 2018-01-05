Commission clears PM: Minister Musthapha

While appealing to the media not to politicise the statement made by President Maithripala Sirisena on the Central Bank bond scam, Minister Faizer Musthapha yesterday said the Bond Commission had clearly said that there was no involvement whatsoever by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in the bond controversy.
He asked journalists at the SLFP weekly news briefing held at the party office whether a school principal would be removed when a student did something wrong simply because the principal admitted the boy to the school?
Responding to a journalist at the news briefing, Minister Musthapha said the Commission has reported that Prime Minister’s responsibility in the appointment of Arjuna Mahendren as the Governor to the Central Bank was proper.
Nothing has been mentioned on any lapse on the part of Mr. Wickremesinghe in the Bond Report and we all must accept it.
“It is true that there has been a fraud involving the bond issue and the perpetrators have been found. The government will take legal action as mentioned by President Sirisena in his statement on Wednesday (3) and the illegally amassed lucre will be recovered. The statement made by President Sirisena is a unique statement made by a unique leader. The bond commission was appointed by President Sirisena not for a witch hunt aimed at any individual or a political party but to know the absolute truth behind the bond scam,” he said. (Sandun A Jayasekera)
Sunil Friday, 5 January 2018 06:27
The public does not believe that the PM's name has been cleared. He is the guy (not worthy of being called anything else) who imported the crook of a governor and slept through his sordid affairs, if not he was directly involved in it.
Reply : 7 15
DJ Friday, 5 January 2018 06:31
No witch hunt at all. However it was the EPF that was robbed through insider trading. How dare a single company can amass monies of workers who have put in their sweat blood and tears ro look after their children be allowed to get away which is eminent judging by our Legal system. This operation was carried out for a long time. Folks it's time to take to the streets and kick the entire lot if politicians out as these things are allowed to happen in front of the noses, clearly this country lacks leaders with live and passion for their country.
Reply : 2 12
sg Friday, 5 January 2018 06:43
Every thing is OK. But everybody who involved in this case that cannot escape from the natural justice . That is the difference between man made law recommendations and natural law.
Reply : 1 6
Premalal Friday, 5 January 2018 07:02
If the school principle brought in the student from outside the selection criteria and depriving the chance of a legitimate aspirant. If the principle tried his best to blatantly whitewash the errant student after the incident even going . Yes the extent of declaring holidays just before a report of a inquiry was due, yes the principle would be and should be blamed.
Reply : 2 12
Missaka Friday, 5 January 2018 07:33
President says otherwise!
Reply : 3 4
Mandy Friday, 5 January 2018 08:14
Good try Mnister to whitewash PM. But then take the whole string of his actions on Mahendran - the appointment, quick cover up by 3 member commission of unp lawyers, absolve him at all stages even in parliament, and insistence on his continuance even after his term over, appointment in PM's office as Special Adivser etc. Morally at least he is guilty.
Reply : 0 4
Kingsley Wijesinhe Friday, 5 January 2018 08:48
The Central Bank came directly under the purview of the PM, so he is responsible. He also did his best to save his friend Mahendran and even gave him another job in the Treasury after he was finally removed from the CB. In many other countries, including India, ministers have resigned for far less.
Reply : 0 2
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.