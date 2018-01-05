President clears PM's name in Bond scam: Namal

Joint Opposition MP Namal Rajapaksa yesterday said President Maithripala Sirisena had cleared the good name of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe through his Wednesday’s statement on the Central Bank bond scam.
Addressing the media following an event held in Colombo, MP Rajapaksa said that accordingly, now the wrongdoer was former Central Bank Governor Arjun Mahendran.
“In President Sirisena’s statement, he has cleared the good name of Prime Minister Wickremesinghe. The wrongdoer is Mahendran, not the person who had appointed him or the person who was going to appoint him,” he added.
He said the President could not escape from his liability with regard to this issue and added that he should be answerable to it.
While referring to the Bond Commission’s recommendation on Central Bank to conduct a forensic audit with regard to the alleged fraud and corrupt practices from 2008, he said it was mandatory to launch such an investigation since it would reveal the difference and confirm the frauds occurred in 2015.
“Investigating this issue from 2008 was the only way to prove that no fraud had taken place within that period,” he added.
He requested President Sirisena to investigate the alleged fraud and irregularities from 2008, and added, that however, the current findings on bond issue should not be concealed. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)
Dman Friday, 5 January 2018 06:24
Do you think it’s fair to prosecute MR for Thajudeen’s murder? Do you think it’s fair to prosecute MR for appointing Sachin Vass for Mihin Air and destroying it? Do you think it’s fair to prosecute MR for appointing your uncle to Sri Lankan airliners and bringing the airline to it’s knees? Do you think it’s fair to prosecute MR for appointing your uncle Basil and he robbing the EPF?Did you seriously attend STC?
Reply : 4 38
DK Friday, 5 January 2018 06:36
Have a conscience when you speak. Your family amassed huge wealth which a President even if is thete for 10 terms will not acheive if he saves every cent of his salary. So clear your closet before you point the finger. Our country needs strong and honest legal system that will be above all these hardly educated politicians
Reply : 3 18
lakmal Friday, 5 January 2018 07:33
Would you hold people who voted the UPFA government to power in 2010 responsible for all the wrong things the UPFA government committed during the time between 2014 to 2015? People voted for them to perform an honorable job. They breached the public trust and as result people voted them out. Mahendran, I believe, was never appointed to do wrong things. But he, apparently, has breached the trust.
Reply : 3 16
lakmal Friday, 5 January 2018 07:40
Typical KEKILLE! So people who voted you must be held responsible for the murder of Thajudeen?
Reply : 3 18
TONY Friday, 5 January 2018 07:49
DIDNT YOU KNOW THAT PM HAS HELPED YOUR FATHER AND YOUR FAMILY WHEN YOU FALL INTO TROUBLE. IN ANY CASE PM HAS A BETTER RECORD THAN THE RAJAPAKSHAS. HE DOESNT NEED ANYONE'S HELP TO CLEAR HIS NAME
Reply : 3 18
surasena Friday, 5 January 2018 07:57
Yes, he just not cleared RANIL, he is in the process of clearing of your name (NAMAL), your PAPA's, MAMA's, BAPPAS' and even DACY Achchi's names. And the equal treatment is known as "Yaha Palanaya".
Reply : 2 14
Jagath Leanage Friday, 5 January 2018 07:58
This namal cant understand sinhala . President didnt say such a thing .
Reply : 2 16
S B Lokuge Friday, 5 January 2018 08:05
Every one must understand Ranil and Chandrika made My3 the president with the help of RAW and other Western agencies and My3 can not go against Ranil. Or else ?
Reply : 20 8
