Rs. 3.8 mn dessert: Sanga says no one had to pay

Responding to his twitter followers’ criticisms made on Rs. 3. 8 million worth dessert, former star cricketer Kumar Sangakkara said yesterday it was just the launch of the dessert and no one had to pay the price on the day of the launch.
He tweeted and said ‘It’s the headlines that grab the attention. The details are lost to some’
Twitterites confronted Sangakkara over the news that Rs. 3.8 million worth dessert which he shared with his wife at Grand Hotel in Nuwara Eliya on Wednesday.
The dessert named ‘Marry Me’, was created by Master Chef Viraj Jayaratne to mark 25 years of his culinary journey.
Tweets were made by several followers criticizing the exorbitant value of the dessert and Kumar, being a part of that event.
One tweet by ‘Para’ read ‘what a colossal waste of money and I cannot believe Sanga thought it was right to attend such an event considering that he has made a huge deal from his charity work in the past’
He continued to say ‘next time when you are invited to such a vanity project, and asked to eat a 3.8 million rupee slice of cake, tell them to feed 100 homeless kids for a week instead. That will be more impressive than anything you have ever achieved in the cricket field’.
Another user ‘Anuruddha Wimalasena’ asked ‘How many good things could have been done using that 3.80 mn?’
In another tweet, ‘Rajitha Vandebona Jr’ asked ‘what was so special about that so called Rs.3.8 mn worth bite!? What did you eat exactly? Gold or Diamond?
When asked by ‘Sasa (AVSS)’ as to how he felt when eating that high- priced dessert, Kumar said ‘the cake was very tasty and made with exceptional creativity. The ultimate value that makes it pricey is the blue sapphire offered on the cake to anyone who wants to buy the dessert,”
The rest of the Tweets came to defend Sanga. CA Praveen said it is not Sanga's idea or event, hence it would have gone on, even if Sanga said "no" to attending. Dessert valued at 3.8 mn doesn't mean that is how much they spend on it. It is the market price,” he said.
Meanwhile, Pami said ‘Some people tend to assume things on their own and start bashing without second thoughts. Take it light Sanga!’ (Lahiru Pothmulla)
It was just the launch of the dessert. No one had to pay the price on the day of the launch.
Thilak Friday, 5 January 2018 07:53
Happy retirement Sanga, nobody will ever raise a finger at you nor will ever ask how your penthouse rent was paid or how you bought it. We all know,you earned it the hard way through CRICKET! We don't see any reason to critize you for tasting a piece of 3.8 million cake after all its not bond money!
Reply : 20 38
Dr.Siri Friday, 5 January 2018 07:59
To become popular these guys will do anything . Simulating lawyer's income.
Reply : 24 21
sss Friday, 5 January 2018 08:12
Mr. Sangakkara. fully 25% of Sri lanka kids are stunted with malnutrition which no one cares about. Hope you and your friends can use thier populatiry to address this grave problem
Reply : 2 9
Thassim Friday, 5 January 2018 08:25
Srilankans only know to our their heads into other peoples businesses and judge without knowing facts. Sigh
Reply : 1 9
Kingsley Wijesinhe Friday, 5 January 2018 08:36
Whether Sanga should have eaten a Rs. 3.8 million dessert or not, is not the point. What he wants to do with his money is his business, and in any case, he says he didn't have to pay for it.The point is that in a country like ours, where millions live below the poverty line, it's obscene for any hotel to serve such absurdly expensive things.
Reply : 0 10
mnsmart Friday, 5 January 2018 08:40
ITS A GOOD IDEA, RICH WILL SPEND THE MONEY WHICH IS IN BANK DEPOSITS AND THE MONEY WILL ROTATE IN THE COUNTRY.
Reply : 2 6
Huna Friday, 5 January 2018 08:43
Every time when something stupid is done in this country John is always present there
Reply : 2 2
sobers Friday, 5 January 2018 08:51
Sanga is intelligent, respected and knows what he does. Some people Jump the gun. No issues!
Reply : 2 5
Dhammika Friday, 5 January 2018 08:52
GREAT GESTURE by a GREAT GUY .
Reply : 2 3
Gos Friday, 5 January 2018 09:01
Did they offer the sapphire 'free' on buying the cake?? Ha ha ha. Another conundrum for twitterati to jump the gun !
Reply : 0 3
DSAM Friday, 5 January 2018 09:01
Sanga has the right to spend on anything he chooses, lavish or otherwise. He has earned his money the hard way and the right way.
Reply : 1 6
Nihal Amarasekera Friday, 5 January 2018 09:23
Vanity at its best.
Reply : 2 5
Cristo Friday, 5 January 2018 09:24
Taking the argument regarding value for money ..then those people buying cars for 60 million should also buy a Maruti and spend the money on feeding the poor ...and those with two pairs of shoes should give one pair away ,and the list could go on ....those with no money always consider the spending of others as extravagant....but this is the way of the world
Reply : 2 7
