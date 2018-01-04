Japanese Foreign Minister arrives in SL

2018-01-04 22:28:26

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono arrived in Sri Lanka this evening with a delegation of 24 members on a official visit.

Earlier, a statement from the Japanese embassy here said this is the first time in fifteen years for a Japanese Foreign Minister to visit Sri Lanka.

The statement said, “This visit is aimed at further consolidating the Comprehensive Partnership between Japan and Sri Lanka based on previous visits by President Maithripala Sirisena in May 2016 and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in April 2017".

"Strengthening cooperation and collaboration with Sri Lanka is important for the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific area based on the rule of law,” it said.

During his visit, Kono will pay courtesy calls on the President and the Prime Minister, as well as have a meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Tilak Marapana. (T.K.G. Kapila)