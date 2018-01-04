Subscribe

MoU signed to create two institutions abolishing SAITM

2018-01-04 20:44:05
2
454

The Government today said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the SAITM and the Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT) on December 30 to create two separate not-for-profit entities called ‘Sunset’ and ‘Sunrise’ under the SLIIT by abolishing SAITM.

In a statement, the Government Information Department said SLIIT, which is a leading non-state and not-for-profit degree awarding institute, will establish the institutions under the guidance of the Government.

“The SLIIT will take over the ownership and management of SAITM’s assets, liabilities, staff and students. This MoU will be converted into a Legal agreement following the approval of the Attorney General’s Department,” it said.    

  Comments - 2

  • Just here. Thursday, 4 January 2018 21:44

    Sunset and Sunrise? What were they thinking

    Reply : 1       2

    Bala Thursday, 4 January 2018 21:50

    Very good - we need many more doctors who are dedicated to serve instead of these political vultures greedy for money who are keen to reduce doctors for them to rule the roost.

    Reply : 3       6

