MoU signed to create two institutions abolishing SAITM

2018-01-04 20:44:05

The Government today said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the SAITM and the Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT) on December 30 to create two separate not-for-profit entities called ‘Sunset’ and ‘Sunrise’ under the SLIIT by abolishing SAITM.

In a statement, the Government Information Department said SLIIT, which is a leading non-state and not-for-profit degree awarding institute, will establish the institutions under the guidance of the Government.

“The SLIIT will take over the ownership and management of SAITM’s assets, liabilities, staff and students. This MoU will be converted into a Legal agreement following the approval of the Attorney General’s Department,” it said.