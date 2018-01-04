PM referred COPE report on bond issue to AG in 2016

In the wake of President Maithripala Sirisena’s statement on the fraud involving the bond issue, the Prime Minister’s office said today that even Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe requested the Attorney General in December, 2016 to make recommendations on legal action against those officials responsible for the controversial bond transaction.
The statement said the Prime Minister referred the COPE findings on the bond issue to the Attorney General on October 31, 2016.
The statement said, “the Attorney General had been assigned with the responsibility to institute legal action on the bond transaction by the Prime Minister in December, 2016 and by the President in January, 2018. The Yahapalana government has been able to establish its law-abiding characteristic once again. It is expected that the Attorney General will initiate action.”
The Prime Minister’s Office said the government expected to probe the alleged frauds and irregularities that happened since 2008.
The Office said it was the duty of all to let the law prevail in this regard instead of resorting to mudslinging and character assassination.
The Prime Minister’s Office also thanked the Bond Commission for the fulfillment of its task.
ANTON Thursday, 4 January 2018 19:04
THE ROOT CAUSE HERE IS MAJORITY OF OUR LEADERS ARE VERY POOR ECONOMISTS..... THEY ARE NOT GOOD EVEN AT SIMPLE MATHEMATICS.
Reply : 1 13
Unchikun Thursday, 4 January 2018 19:28
Oh! You referred the COPE report to the AG in 2016. Well we did not know about it. Like my President you never informed the public of the contents of that reports. Well the guy from Royal College, Polonnaruwa has better ethics.
Reply : 2 0
Eds Thursday, 4 January 2018 19:45
Trying desperately to evade implication!
Reply : 2 0
Nihal Amarasekera Thursday, 4 January 2018 19:50
What about the sham committee (of UNP lawyers) appointed and who absolved of any wrongdoings by Arjun Mahendran and the clan. SHAME, now trying hard to get the credit sensing public BLAME.
Reply : 2 1
Citizens Thursday, 4 January 2018 20:10
Good to see country is moving in a right path now...
Reply : 0 3
Sambo Thursday, 4 January 2018 20:12
Mr.RW you made the mess by brining in a foreigner as the governor of the central bank and you should be held responsible for the actions and loss the country has got into. I call you to resign or will be chased out by the people.
Reply : 4 2
Suresh Thursday, 4 January 2018 20:46
By then everyone knew what had happened
Reply : 1 0
