Killing of 5 youth in Trinco: Case now progressing with Skype evidence

2018-01-04 18:00:37

Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayaka said today the case involving the 2006 killing of five Tamil students in Trincomalee was now progressing as new reforms have allowed the use of Skype evidence.

In a tweet, Minister Ratnayaka said, “We could not proceed with the case as the main witness was overseas and was not in a position to support proceedings. The case is now progressing as new reforms have allowed the use of Skype evidence.”

The Minister made this revelation in response to a tweet by US Ambassador Atul Keshap. Referring to the delay in the case, the US Ambassador said justice delayed is justice denied.

In a statement, Minister Ratnayake’s Media Unit said the five Tamil students were killed on January 2, 2006 in Trincomalee allegedly by a group of Police Special Task Force officers.

Twelve STF officers were later arrested by the Police in connection with the killings.

Dr. Kasipillai Manoharan, the father of one of the five students, attended the UN Human Rights Council annual review meeting in March 2013 to demand justice for the murders.

Dr. Manoharan, in his speech said, “My son Rajigar was one of the five university students assassinated in Trincomalee. On behalf of the five students I am seeking justice. Seven years have elapsed after the brutal killings of the students, but so far justice was not served,”

In Sri Lanka, however, the authorities found it hard to proceed with the case for a long time as Dr. Manoharan, a key witness in the case, was overseas and was not in a position to support proceedings.